When I was made aware of a 2019 report on ‘hate’ issued jointly by ‘Middle East Media Research Institute’ (hereafter MEMRI) and the ‘Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice’ that mentioned me by name. I was interested to read it out of sheer interest. It is called ‘The Hater Next Door’ and the ‘analysis’ is written by Yigal Carmon (the founder of MEMRI) and Katherina Lantos Swett (the founder of the ‘Lantos Foundation’) and has been helpfully been made available to read as a PDF online. (1) The actual research was done by a man named Michael Davis – presumably jewish - who is a ‘Research Fellow’ at MEMRI. (2)

Whatever this report was originally supposed to be; I was genuinely surprised how poorly-written – there were several spelling mistakes in the finished text that Carmon, Davis and Swett are actually paid to write (where-as I do this for fun) – and poorly researched the ‘report’ was given that - for example - Carmon, Davis and Swett failed to even realize the obvious link between ‘Semitic Controversies’ and ‘The Purity Spiral’ (hereafter TPS) treating them as two completely unrelated projects not realizing that I write ‘Semitic Controversies’ for fun while – at the time - was also helping run TPS.

Aside from the fact Carmon, Davis and Swett are all jewish – in Davis’ case I am assuming because of who he works for – their ‘research’ is simply appalling given that – for example – they style a PDF link to the book ‘Ethnic Cleansing Operations’ – which can be found in a multitude of places – with the author’s blurb reposted beside it as being something TPS created as an ‘incitement to violence’. (3) When it is obviously neither but there for intellectual development and interest alongside books on Runes, Political Philosophy and Environmentalism.

Most of the ‘report’ follows this line with reproductions of banners of the website ‘Niggermania’ (none of which promote violence), a claim that ‘Semitic Controversies’ incites violence against jews (it doesn’t but rather just documents their lies and malfeasance) and then reproduces forum posts from ‘Fascist Forge’ and ‘The Daily Stormer’ in one long scream of: ‘Oy Vey! People say nasty things on the internet! Do something!’

Neither Carmon nor Swett offer anything in the way of substantial analysis other than demanding that there be a ‘crackdown’ on discussion on the internet (4) and even then the ‘research’ Davis has done to ‘support’ their claims is something that wouldn’t pass muster at high school let alone a university. So one wonders what this report was supposed ‘prove’ – beyond the fact that the internet remains remarkably resistant to attempts by international jewry and its lackeys to police it (and jews are upset about this ongoing failure) – and given that then the best that one can really label it is a quote-minded fabrication by someone with the mental capacity of a slightly dim llama.

