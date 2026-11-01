I have published two previous pieces on a forgotten element of the ‘Holocaust’ namely the paranormal aspect of it all and how Auschwitz (1) and Dachau (2) have next to no documented ghosts or claims that the former concentration camps are actively haunted. These were two places where (allegedly) hundreds of thousands of people died/were murdered and tens of thousands more suffered. Since it is Halloween today it is an appropriate time to revive this topic and cover another camp which claims to be ‘haunted’ namely Mauthausen in Austria.

The thing about Mauthausen is that it – like Dachau – is one of the camps that was claimed to have a ‘gas chamber’ – which the Mauthausen Memorial still bizarrely claims was real (3) while also claiming the camp’s mythical ‘Automated Shooting Machine’ was also real – (4) but which is generally conceded (like Dachau) to not have had a ‘gas chamber’ by orthodox ‘Holocaust’ historiography.

Now the interesting thing is – like Auschwitz and Dachau – given that according to orthodox ‘Holocaust’ historiography at least 90,000 people died at Mauthausen. (5) So therefore, if ghosts, hauntings and the paranormal are real – and I tend to at least credit the fact that people genuinely believe they see/encounter/interact with paranormal things (although whether they are actually paranormal or not is another matter entirely) – then we would expect Mauthausen – as well as places like Auschwitz and Dachau – to be extremely haunted.

Like Auschwitz and Dachau however Mauthausen has precious few ‘ghost stories’ and - despite the common claim it is somehow ‘distasteful’ to engage in ‘ghost hunting at a former concentration camp’ – (6) and what ‘ghost stories’ and ‘evidence of haunting’ I have been able to find are few and largely limited to things like home videos claiming to document ‘ghostly knocking’. (7)

While there is also at least one A.I. video on YouTube that claims ‘Allied soldiers saw ghostly camp inmates in stripped uniforms hunting their former SS tormentors’ and also that the former SS guards of the camp ‘experienced violent possessions’ in the weeks and months after Mauthausen’s ‘liberation’ on 5th May 1945 by the US 11th Armoured Division. (8)

This is all cobblers as far as the actual historical record goes, but it just goes to show that even in the speculative world of ghosts, hauntings and the paranormal in general: the facts don’t align with the ‘Holocaust’ claim.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-ghosts-and-hauntings-of-auschwitz

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-ghosts-and-hauntings-of-dachau

(3) https://www.mauthausen-memorial.org/de/Wissen/Das-Konzentrationslager-Mauthausen-1938-1945/Der-rationalisierte-Massenmord; https://www.mauthausen-memorial.org/en/News/Concerning-Doubts-about-the-Existence-of-a-Gas-Chamber-at-the-Mauthausen-Concentration-Camp

(4) https://www.mauthausen-memorial.org/de/Wissen/Das-Konzentrationslager-Mauthausen-1938-1945/Der-rationalisierte-Massenmord; On the nonsense of this claim please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/holocaust-nonsense-1-the-automatic

(5) https://www.mauthausen-memorial.org/en/Research-Center/Publications/Memorial-Book-for-the-Dead-of-the-Mauthausen-Concentration-Camp-and-its-Subcamps

(6) https://www.reddit.com/r/Paranormal/comments/sfv8mt/holocaust_hauntings_dont_mean_to_be_disrespectful/

(7) For example, alleged ‘ghost knocking’: https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?q=mauthausen+ghosts&mid=1CEFF2D62838E15A36791CEFF2D62838E15A3679&churl=https%3a%2f%2fwww.tiktok.com%2f%40iamtwisted.elegance&mmscn=stvo&FORM=VIRE

(8) https://www.yout ube.com/watch?v=rIUYHP3QlJM