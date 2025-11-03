Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mara's avatar
Mara
7h

I strongly feel like the world owes us an apology by now, sadly I can not even express as it would probably mean prisontime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
5h

I really could not follow the map/maps. I did find Judenramp 1 which had a red circle hand- drawn around it. But there were 2 other red circled areas and neither contained a Judenramp 2.

All the printed names are in Polish and German, so difficult for English speakers to identify things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture