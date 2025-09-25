Recently I was made aware of an alleged speech by senior SS leader and German Agriculture Minister Richard Walther Darré in 1940 that is quite frequently claimed as true by tub-thumping British baby boomers. (1)

The alleged speech runs as follows:

‘As soon as we beat England we shall make an end of you Englishmen once and for all. Able- bodied men and women between the ages of 16 and 45 will be exported as slaves to the Continent. The old and weak will be exterminated. All men remaining in Britain as slaves will be sterilised; a million or two of the young women of the Nordic type will be segregated in a number of stud farms where, with the assistance of picked German sires, during a period of 10 or 12 years, they will produce annually a series of Nordic infants to be brought up in every way as Germans. These infants will form the future population of Britain. They will be partially educated in Germany and only those who fully satisfy the Nazi’s requirements will be allowed to return to Britain and take up permanent residence. The rest will be sterilised and sent to join slave gangs in Germany. Thus, in a generation or two, the British will disappear.’ (2)

The bizarre uncritical logic applied to this speech leads to absurd conclusions like that which follows with said tub-thumping British baby boomers claiming that:

‘Darre was a so-called ‘genetics expert’ and his chilling speech, sanctioned

of course by the Nazi hierarchy, was not merely rhetoric. Had the Battle of Britain been lost, and with it the Second World War, the above plan would doubtless have been implemented. In effect, it is unlikely that anyone who is alive in Britain today, under the age of 58, would even have been born.’ (3)

Such ‘interpretations’ are not at all uncommon in the grey-haired corners of the internet; (4) the fact that they are not only fundamentally stupid (because the Third Reich saw the British as not only fellow Aryans but fellow Germanics; hence it is completely nonsensical they would want to ‘exterminate’ them or prevent them breeding (5) let alone for Darre – on the principle proponents of pan-European racialism in the Third Reich – to do so) but also because the speech is so obviously propagandistic – all British men are to be sterilized, ‘stud farms’ for Germans to have sex with British women are to be created, the extermination of the old/weak is to be undertaken and the remaining British men are to be sent to Germany in order to work as (basically) enslaved eunuchs.

There is also the fact that Gerwin Strobl – the leading academic expert on German perceptions of Britain - and Anna Bramwell – the leading academic biographer of Darré – are completely unaware of this alleged ‘speech’ and don’t mention it in their works that cover this very topic.

Indeed, Bramwell even notes that Darré’s attitude to the British was quite the opposite to that claimed in the speech when she writes that:

‘Another interesting sidelight on Darré in prison comes from the memoirs of a German Jew, Erwin Goldmann, who shared a cell with Darré for a few days, and described him as pro-British and highly regarded by his captors.’ (6)

So, we can thus see that alleged Darré speech from 1940 doesn’t sound like a National Socialist speaking, doesn’t use actual German racial theory of the time at all, is unknown to those who have studied both German perceptions of Britain before and during the Third Reich, is also unknown to Darré’s biographers, is written in an obviously propagandistic inflammatory style and seems to have appeared out of no-where with no date or additional context added to the speech.

This then indicates that this speech is almost certainly a fake, but what proves this is the German response to it – which as it happens happily also helps date it – which was quoted by the ‘New York Times’ on 10th December 1940:

‘The statement published in the United States press attributed to German Agriculture Minister Richard-Walther Darré, which he officially termed “a tissue of lies,” was characterized tonight by the official German Foreign Office commentary, Deutsche Diplomatisch-Politische Korrespondenz, as another attempt of the British propaganda service to influence United States opinion against Germany. The Korrespondenz says that the speech was fabricated by Britain to counteract the after-effects of British “false play” in the United States, particularly by “renewed violation of the security zone [the Pan-American neutrality zone] by British naval patrols.” For this purpose, the comment declares, “the speech was quickly drawn up and attributed to Herr Darré.” It “contained just about everything that could arouse and insult people on the other side of the Atlantic.” “Similarly to the Athenia incident, which was created to present Germans to American eyes as premeditated murderers of American citizens,” the Korrespondenz declares, “a speech of a German Minister is caused to be written by corruptible persons in which the Reich is represented as intending nothing less than the subjugation of America by offensive action.” “By no means novel in the British infamy of driving nations that seek to live together in peace to war against each other, let us mention one proved contradiction of logic: On one hand England declares herself to be ‘an inviolable fortress’ against any German invasion because of a 30-kilometer-wide natural channel; on the other hand, however, a 6,000-kilometer-wide ocean is to be no hindrance to the constant threat to America of German attack. Thus poorly does English propaganda believe it can evaluate the judgment of the American cultural nation.”’ (7)

This makes an awful lot of sense since we know that British intelligence set up an intelligence and propaganda organization called – rather euphemistically – ‘British Security Coordination’ (hereafter BSC) which forged the famous ‘Secret Nazi Map of South America’ that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt famously used to agitate for American entry into the Second World War (8) but is also responsible in part for the myth of Hitler visiting Britain in his so-called ‘Missing Year’. (9)

To quote William Boyd:

‘The men and woman of British Security Coordination (BSC) had been sent across the Atlantic by Winston Churchill himself, ordered to stop at almost nothing in their efforts to discredit the Nazi cause. Forgery was well within their remit.’ (10)

They engaged in a series of espionage activities using propaganda and directly interfered in US domestic politics with Boyd quoting one such example as being when:

‘In Milwaukee, a violently anti-British American congressman, Hamilton Fish, was handed a note on which was written in large letters, ‘Der Fuhrer thanks you for your loyalty’. This was snapped by a planted photographer and made excellent copy.’ (11)

It is likely from the ‘New York Times’’ account of it that the ‘Darré speech’ of 1940 was a similar such creation in that the ‘Deutsche Diplomatisch-Politische Korrespondenz’ clearly stated that it was a ‘fake speech’ and had been created by the British to sway public opinion against Germany in the United States, which – as have seen – was precisely what the British are known to have been doing – and repeatedly freely confessed as much after the end of the war – at this time.

Thus, given this and the fact that alleged ‘Darre Speech’ of 1940 concerning the prospective German plans for the occupation of Britain – plans that I might add are completely at odds with secret German occupation planning documents from a few months previously such as ‘Informationsheft Grossbritannien’ written by Walter Schellenberg or Walter zu Christian in mid-1940 outlining German policy to be followed in occupied Britain – doesn’t appear in Darre’s corpus of speeches/works, was openly denounced by the Germans as a fake at the time (December 1940) and seems to have first been published in the United States (probably by BSC) rather than Britain itself.

We can safely conclude that the 1940 ‘Exterminate the British’ Speech of Richard Walther Darré was – and is – a fake created by British intelligence (probably BSC but its origins could equally lie with SOE’s lesser known sister organization which specialised in ‘Black Propaganda’ PWE; the ‘Political Warfare Executive’) with the goal of influencing public opinion in the United States against the Third Reich and thus aid Britain in its goal of bringing the United States into the war on its side.

