Our next jewish child molestation ring is also one operating out of Brooklyn, New York and is also – like 'Cheder Levi Yitzchok' in Melbourne, Australia – run by the powerful Lubavitch Chabad and is called the 'Educational Institute Oholei Torah' (hereafter Oholei Torah) but is in reality two interlocked yeshivas named the 'Educational Institute Oholei Menachem' and the 'Talmudical Seminary Oholei Torah'.

I have further documented the heavily jewish – often homosexual - paedophile rings operating in and around Hollywood and in the film industry more broadly. (5)

Our next jewish child molestation ring is also one operating out of Brooklyn, New York and is also – like ‘Cheder Levi Yitzchok’ in Melbourne, Australia – run by the powerful Lubavitch Chabad and is called the ‘Educational Institute Oholei Torah’ (hereafter Oholei Torah) but is in reality two interlocked yeshivas named the ‘Educational Institute Oholei Menachem’ and the ‘Talmudical Seminary Oholei Torah’.

The dimensions of the sexual abuse are pretty vast with Peter Senzamici describing in the ‘New York Post’ in December 2024 how:

‘A former student at a prominent Brooklyn yeshiva says he was sexually abused by a fellow pupil “nearly daily” for half a year when he was 11 years old, according to a new lawsuit — that claims the school “enabled” the sickening assaults. Oholei Torah, a prestigious Chabad yeshiva on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, abandoned its responsibility and should have done more to protect the alleged victim, now in his 30s, who says he remains “severely traumatized” by the childhood sexual abuse, the anonymous suit states. It’s the latest claim of sex abuse at Oholei Torah, which has previously been accused of failing to protect its students from sexual abuse going back decades. Between 2004 and 2005, the victim in the latest case claims an older student took him to a storage room next to the gym during lunch where he would abuse him, claims the suit, which was filed in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Monday. That abuse “included fondling [the boy’s] penis,” according to court papers. Oholei Torah “enabled the sexual abuse” of the student, who was aged 11 and 12-years-old during the six month horror, “through its gross negligence, negligence, carelessness and recklessness,” according to the lawsuit. The accused abusing student — who is said to be from a prominent family in the Jewish Lubavitch community and still living in Brooklyn, according to a person with knowledge of the suit — is also referred to anonymously in the court filing.’ (6) Nor is this case unique since we further learn from Senzamici that: ‘One suit claims that a teacher repeatedly forced a 17-year-old boy to have sex with him in school dormitories and inside a ritual bath called a Mikva starting in 1987. The other, filed back in March, says that a lifeguard employed by the school forced a 9-year-old student to “grope his penis” in 1999.’ (7)

We can see four things from this testimony:

A) The homosexual child molestation/child rape involved multiple different jewish male perpetrators.

B) The homosexual child molestation/child rape occurred over a sustained period time – well into the 2000s and likely into the 2010s at least - and is not just historic behaviour from the 1970s/1980s.

C) The homosexual child molestation/child rape targeted both male children not teens with the oldest child involved that we know of being 17 and the youngest being 9.

D) The homosexual child molestation/child rape was – and is – being systematically covered up and its perpetrators protected by the jewish community

This then points to the fact that there was – and possibly still is – a child molester ring (or a paedophile ring if you prefer) operating at Oholei Torah and that this involved at least two members of staff and at least one of the pupils – very similar to the historic and current situation at Oholei Torah’s sister Lubavitch Chabad school in Australia ‘Cheder Levi Yitzchok’ - (8) which suggests that the homosexual child molestation/child rape at Oholei Torah has been operating for quite some time as it was producing older boys who manifestly believed and acted as if raping younger boys was normal.

We don’t know the names of the jewish lifeguard who like to grope the penises of male children or the staff member who was having a homosexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy, but we do know the name of another of the serial child molesters/child rapists operating at Oholei Torah: Rabbi Joseph Reizes. (9)

I have covered Reizes separately elsewhere (10) however it is worth noting that after he was accused of sexually molesting a 12-year-old boy in Miami, Florida Reizes returned to Oholei Torah where he was welcomed back with open arms and no questions asked.

As Elijah Wolfson explained in ‘Newsweek’ in 2016:

‘Fifteen years later, Reizes was fired from Oholei Torah after allegations of sexual abuse arose yet again. A parent “informed a principal that his son was inappropriately touched during a private tutoring session with Reices [sic], after school hours and off school premises,” Oholei Torah’s director, Rabbi Sholom Rosenfeld, tells Newsweek via email. Reizes was allowed to finish the school year, but Rosenfeld insists he was kept under “constant monitoring” for those three weeks. (Oholei Torah denied Newsweek many requests to speak to someone about this issue and stopped responding to email questions after an initial exchange. Through its lawyer, the school sent a note stating that to answer more questions would “compromise its legal and religious obligations.” Reizes did not respond to requests for comment.) When contacted by Newsweek, the child whose parents brought the complaint to the school in 1996 didn’t want to speak about it publicly, but other students from that class say Reizes long had a reputation for inappropriate behavior. Bibi Morozow, 31 years old and now living in Florida, says a relative was molested by Reizes while attending Oholei Torah in the 1990s. (When reached by Newsweek on the phone, the relative declined to be interviewed.) “Reizes was always touchy; he’d put kids in his lap,” says one student who asked to remain anonymous because he feared being shunned by his community. But no complaints were ever registered about the rabbi, nor were any criminal charges filed—in fact, a Freedom of Information Act request to the Brooklyn district attorney’s office turned up no evidence of his name ever appearing in its records. By now, the statute of limitations for most, if not all, of Reizes’s alleged crimes has expired, and the survivors are grown men, some with young boys in the Hasidic school system. Most are afraid to go public because they fear ruining the lives of their children. Reizes, now retired and in his 60s, lives across the street from the school where he used to teach.’ (11)

We can once again see the pattern in that jewish homosexual child molesters/child rapists used – and may well still be using - Oholei Torah as a hunting ground for victims, while also being actively protected from scrutiny by the police and angry parents by the jewish community itself using the tool of Mesirah – indicated by Wolfson’s comment that ‘one student who asked to remain anonymous because he feared being shunned by his community’ aka labelled as a ‘Moser’ (aka an ‘Informer’) for violating the Mesirah principle – (12) to silence both victims and whistle-blowers.

We also learn from Wolfson of two other victims of child molestation/child rape at Oholei Torah when he writes that:

‘When Manny Vogel was in seventh grade at Oholei Torah, a student a few years older, high school age, wouldn’t let him alone—he’d follow Vogel in the hallways, into study halls and in the lunchroom. Then, Vogel recalls, the boy asked for a favor. “He claimed he wanted to try karate moves on me.” But karate was simply a pretense to touch the younger boy in ways he would later come to recognize as inappropriate. One time, Vogel says, the classmate paid him $5 to let him touch Vogel’s genitals over his pants. Vogel never said anything to his teachers, principal or parents. “He took advantage of me. I didn’t know any better.” According to Vogel and other students, this older student had a reputation for touching younger kids—and teachers and administrators knew it. There were rumors he offered a classmate $175 for a “karate practice session.” Students believed the kid used the money he raised from selling bagels—eaten at school, after morning prayers—to fund his perversion.’ (13)

As well as that:

‘Chaim Levin, who grew up in Crown Heights and went to Oholei Torah, says his older cousin, Sholom Eichler, sexually molested him throughout his childhood. “I was a 9-year-old boy, and he sodomized me with a pen,” says Levin. “That’s not two kids playing around.” He didn’t tell anyone for years, but in 2003, when Levin was 14, he finally confided in a former counselor at summer camp, who consulted with his father-in-law, Rabbi Hershel Lustig, and then told Levin he should talk to the rabbi. Lustig has worked for Oholei Torah for over 40 years. He’s an impeccably dressed, well-spoken man deeply beloved by the community. In 2003, he was the dean of Oholei Torah’s elementary school, a position he still holds. Levin met with Lustig and told him about the abuse. The rabbi tried to be comforting: He told Levin not to worry, that he would still be considered a virgin and that his chances of successful shidduch, matchmaking, hadn’t been harmed. He also offered to tell Levin’s parents, but added, “We shouldn’t tell your parents who did it. It’s not relevant.”’ (14)

We can see the same pattern holds once again of older pupils at of Oholei Torah engaging in the sexual assault and/or rape of younger pupils at of Oholei Torah suggesting that they had probably themselves been sexually assaulted/raped by members of staff and/or older pupils.

Further we can see that once again Oholei Torah and the local jewish community actively covered up what happened preventing police from even knowing about what had occurred, but yet sometimes even Oholei Torah had to tell the parents of its pupils what was going on as we further read in examples cited by Wolfson:

‘Back in the U.S., in 2013, two days before Rosh Hashanah, one of the holiest days of the year on the Jewish calendar, a 7-year-old boy came home from school seriously injured. “He was traumatized—he couldn’t speak,” says “Shmuel,” an adult family member who asked that Newsweek not print his name or that of anyone in his family. Eventually, the child told his parents the injury was caused by his teacher, Rabbi Velvel Karp, an Oholei Torah veteran. Karp’s name came up constantly during Newsweek ‘s conversations with former students, with stories dating back to the 1990s. Five young men said they witnessed him routinely hit students hard across the face and, as a way to scare them into submission, hang children by their shirt out an open window of his fourth-floor classroom—until the school moved him to a basement room. “I know personally of one kid that he hung out the window,” says former student Mendy Alexander. “He’s a friend of mine. He’s still under community pressure and doesn’t want to speak. But there were 28 students in the class, and everyone saw what happened. It’s not a secret.” “The guy was completely abusive,” says Mendy Pape, another former Oholei Torah student, now in his 20s. “When you walked into his classroom, children were afraid to move.” As their neighbors were preparing for the holiday, the child’s family took him to the doctor, where they say he was diagnosed with a concussion. “Karp lifted him in the air and tossed him into a glass door or window—we’re not sure,” says Shmuel. The following week, the family told the school what had happened. Karp soon paid a visit to the family and begged for forgiveness, according to Shmuel, and a week later the school moved the child out of Karp’s class. Meanwhile, the child’s mother “begged the school to transfer Karp to an administration job,” Shmuel says. “The school said they’d call her back, and they never did. That was two years ago.”’ (15)

Thus, we can see that the same pattern also holds in relation not only to the sexual assault/rape of children by the staff and pupils of Oholei Torah but also when the staff – and presumably also the child – engage in pretty extreme non-sexual physical abuse with jews committing the act(s) and then the school and the jewish community deliberately covers up what happened.

In summary then we can see that Oholei Torah not only has a significant and sustained homosexual child molester problem – that has been actively covered up by the jewish community – over decades, but that the staff at Oholei Torah have also engaged in fairly extreme physical abuse of children also spanning decades that was similarly covered up.

Put another way: Oholei Torah had – and possibly still has – a sizeable ring of jewish child molesters operating at it.

