When you challenge those individuals in the Dissident Right who claim to be part non-White or to have a part non-White partner or spouse. You will very quickly run into the claim that the Nuremberg laws enacted by Adolf Hitler and which formed the foundation stone of the Third Reich’s incomplete drive to create a racially-based state allowed this and therefore it is okay.

The problem with this usage however is three fold.

Firstly the Nuremberg Laws of 1935 were an initial legal definition of who was to be defined as a German citizen and who was not. Specifically the laws were targeted at defining at what point an individual became jewish or German legally, but not in racial terms.

In other words the Nuremberg laws were a legal document separating citizens from non-citizens based upon ancestry for the purposes of the law not an endorsement of the idea that if someone had only one jewish grandparent then that grandparent’s jewishness didn’t matter. It still made them mischlinge (i.e., mixed race jews), but rather of the second degree rather than the first degree.

This is what many of those using the Nuremberg laws as some kind of litmus test of who is and who is not White fail to comprehend. If you had even one jewish grandparents then you were still mixed race, but were treated in broad legal terms like you were a German. Hence why there were many requests for reinvestigation and reclassification from first degree mischlinge (two jewish grandparents) looking to be classed as second degree mischlinge (one jewish grandparent).

Secondly the laws applied to the differentiation between who was legally jewish and who was legally German and thus who were the citizens of the country as a whole. It wasn’t applied more widely, because there simply were not many citizens of Germany at the time who weren’t either European or jewish.

The most notable examples of this were the Rhineland Bastards – the offspring of rape and/or sexual degeneracy resulting from the deliberate French use of black troops to occupy the Rhineland in 1919 – who were not dealt with under the Nuremberg Laws of 1935 but rather under the Law for the Prevention of Hereditarily Diseased Offspring of 1933.

The Rhineland Bastards were not treated as German citizens, but rather as a racial danger to the state and were arrested and forcibly sterilized under the supervision of the foremost German anthropologist of the time: Professor Eugen Fischer.

So in other words; the Nuremberg Laws were to define at what point a phenotypically similar but genetically dissimilar small alien population that had long history of intermarriage and interbreeding with the host population was classified legally German or jewish.

Thus they were not meant for, and not applied to, mixed race individuals without jewish ancestry who were resident in Germany at the time. These were dealt with separately as a threat to the German national integrity and rather than being allowed to live and ‘do what they wilt’ within the Third Reich as many of Dissident Right wish to fantasize; they were arrested and forcibly sterilized as well as subjected to intense social shame.

Therefore citing the Nuremberg Laws to define who is and who is not mixed race outside of the jewish question is not only moronic, but is in essence a falsehood because the Nuremberg laws didn’t apply to such individuals nor were they created in the context of a multiracial state. They were conceived of a way of rooting out and legally classifying jewishness within an almost completely homogenous German culture and society.

In fact if we are to take the Third Reich as our touchstone for defining who is and who is not White; then it would mean that anyone who is mixed race – ½, 1/4 or 1/8- should not only not be treated as White, but promptly excluded from society, arrested, forcibly sterilized and then probably deported back to their national home rather than being welcomed as fellow racial nationalists.

Thirdly and lastly; we have to understand that the Third Reich was operating in the world of genetics that existed before the discovery of DNA and used Mendelian inheritance to understand race. As such it was much more lenient in terms of definition that we can be today with our deeper but yet imperfect understanding of inheritance and the relationship between genotype and phenotype.

If we do not apply that deeper understanding and less lenient genetic framework to the question of race than the Third Reich within its more lenient genetic framework then we are guilty of not only misrepresenting the inheritance of the Third Reich, but also denying the simple scientific reality that a mixed race individual is a mixed race individual rather a ¾ White person.