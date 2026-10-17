Karl’s Substack

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Pauline C's avatar
Pauline C
Oct 17

Most interesting Karl. Thank you.

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saoirse
Oct 17

Regarding National Socialist Germany; the Dissident Right types get a lot of things wrong - some minor, others major.

Regarding the NS race laws (NOT the 'who's a Jew' laws); the phrase: 'That was then and this is now' fully applies. Look around and see how many White countries have the same racial makeup as they did eighty or more years ago.

Nowadays, there can and will be no effective insurrection if Whites having a 1/8 (or even 1/4, depending) non-White admixture are to be excluded from the struggle. Such a purity spiral would be detrimental to say the least and basing one's loyalty strictly on DNA results would be unfair and impractical. Arrest and sterilization would be totally asinine.

The plot thickens when you try and define who/what is considered White. There are the more obvious definitions and then there are the more spurious ones that recognize only 'Nordic' types. 'Alpines' and 'Mediterraneans' need not apply because they too are considered mischlinge. Those Viking LARPers actually think they can triumph with such small numbers. Then there's everything in between.

There was a White racialist that suggested that genuinely loyal 'quadroons'/'octaroons' could eventually reverse their tainted genetics by continuously breeding with less-adulterated Whites. His name escapes me at the moment. I believe that this would be the most sane and effective strategy!

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