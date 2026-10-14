The Emperor Titus – possibly the figure that jews most despise in history after Adolf Hitler – is primarily famous for his defeat of the jews – along with his father Nero’s general and later Emperor Vespasian – in the first jewish revolt in the Roman province of Judea between 66-73/74 A.D.

The Arch of Titus is still a common site of anti-gentile pilgrimage among jews with jews – especially Israeli jews – in recent years travelling to Rome in order to photograph themselves sticking a middle finger up at the monument, while adding some kind of violently anti-gentile commentary about how ‘jews outlived [the implication being beat] the Romans’.

Thus, it should come as no surprise that the jewish sages of the Mishnah and the Talmuds had quite a lot to say about Titus and the most famous of these comments concerns Titus’ still mysterious death in 81 A.D. after only two years of rule at the young age of 41.

We read in folio 56b of Tractate Gittin of the Babylonian Talmud how:

‘It is further related about Titus that he was once traveling at sea and a wave rose up against him and threatened to drown him. Titus said: It seems to me that their God, the God of Israel, has power only in water. Pharaoh rose against them and He drowned him in water. Sisera rose against them and He drowned him in water. Here too, He has risen up against me to drown me in water. If He is really mighty, let Him go up on dry land and there wage war against me. A Divine Voice issued forth and said to him: Wicked one, son of a wicked one, grandson of Esau the wicked, for you are among his descendants and act just like him, I have a lowly creature in My world and it is called a gnat. The Gemara interjects: Why is it called a lowly creature? It is called this because it has an entrance for taking in food, but it does not have an exit for excretion. The Gemara resumes its story about Titus. The Divine Voice continued: Go up on dry land and make war with it. He went up on dry land, and a gnat came, entered his nostril, and picked at his brain for seven years. Titus suffered greatly from this until one day he passed by the gate of a blacksmith’s shop. The gnat heard the sound of a hammer and was silent and still. Titus said: I see that there is a remedy for my pain. Every day they would bring a blacksmith who hammered before him. He would give four dinars as payment to a gentile blacksmith, and to a Jew he would simply say: It is enough for you that you see your enemy in so much pain. He did this for thirty days and it was effective until then. From that point forward, since the gnat became accustomed to the hammering, it became accustomed to it, and once again it began to pick away at Titus’s brain. It is taught in a baraita that Rabbi Pineḥas ben Arova said: I was at that time among the noblemen of Rome, and when Titus died they split open his head and found that the gnat had grown to the size of a sparrow weighing two sela. It was taught in another baraita: It was like a one-year-old pigeon weighing two litra. Abaye said: We have a tradition that its mouth was made of copper and its claws were fashioned of iron. When Titus was dying, he said to his attendants: Burn that man, i.e., me, and scatter his ashes across the seven seas, so that the God of the Jews should not find me and stand me for judgment.’ (1)

Now although the term for the insect that ‘had its mouth made of copper and its claws were fashioned of iron’ that – according to the rabbis of the Babylonian Talmud – flew up Titus’ nose then ate his brain for ‘seven years’ which apparently caused a lot of pain as well as apparently extreme tinnitus is usually rendered as ‘gnat’ the likelihood is – and which is the reason it is often transliterated as ‘mosquito’ not ‘gnat’ – the rabbis of the Babylonian Talmud were thinking of a mosquito not what’d now refer to as a gnat.

We can see the vicious nature of the rabbis of the Babylonian Talmud’s commentary of Titus and how they are reveling – even mentally masturbating – at the idea of Titus having had an excruciatingly painful death the reason for which they locate in modern Palestine and are probably even more specifically thinking of the province of Judea in Roman times. We know this because we are explicitly told the gnat flew up Titus’ nose at least seven years before he died in 81 A.D, which places the time that it occurred at 73/74 A.D. at which time Titus was in Rome and head of his father Vespasian’s Praetorian Guard.

The Babylonian Talmud’s dating neatly sits between the end phase of the first jewish revolt with the Romans mopping up jewish resistance and subversives in Judea and elsewhere which was complete by circa 73/74 A.D. (2) and the return of Titus’ jewish mistress Berenice – the sister of King Herod Agrippa II - to his bed in 75 A.D. (3)

This in turn means that what we are reading in the Babylonian Talmud is a coded aggadic story telling the story of how the jews claim to have murdered Titus in some way, because despite the total Roman victory in Judea the jews had immediately begun to rise to power – after their failure with the Emperor Nero, the Great Fire of Rome of 64 A.D. and first jewish revolt of 66-73/74 A.D. – (4) once again in Rome due to the influence the jewess and Herodian princess Berenice over Titus. As well as the large amount of jewish slaves then to be found in Rome; (5) who in turn would have soon started to become a substantial presence of freedmen – who had far more power and influence in Roman affairs than is commonly believed – (6) in the city and the empire resulting in the quick return of significant jewish influence because the Romans had largely enslaved rather than killed the jews in Judea.

In essence, the Romans had brought back the seeds of the very problem they had sought to crush due to their enslavement policy and which subsequently germinated into a series of new jewish plots to subvert and enslave Rome and its empire to jewish rule.

Hence Cassius Dio tells us that:

‘Berenice was at the very height of her power and consequently came to Rome along with her brother Agrippa. The latter was given the rank of praetor, while she dwelt in the palace, cohabiting with Titus. She expected to marry him and was already behaving in every respect as if she were his wife; but when he perceived that the Romans were displeased with the situation, he sent her away. For, in addition to all the other talk that there was, certain sophists of the Cynic school managed somehow to slip into the city at this time, too; and first Diogenes, entering the theatre when it was full, denounced the pair in a long, abusive speech, for which he was flogged; and after him Heras, expecting no harsher punishment, gave vent to many senseless yelpings in true Cynic fashion, and for this was beheaded.’ (7)

Nor is Dio exaggerating Berenice’s corrupting influence or the Greco-Roman resistance to it that was led by the branch of Greco-Roman philosophy called cynicism. Since we have the direct testimony of the lawyer, orator and writer Quintilian at the time who wrote in his ‘Institutio Oratoria’ that:

‘Again some have been judges in cases where their own interests were involved. I note, for instance, in the books of observations published by Septimius that Cicero appeared in such a case, while I myself, when I appeared on behalf of Queen Berenice,⁠ actually pleaded before her.’ (8)

What Quintilian is describing here is how Berenice was acting like a corrupt oriental despot in Rome (in a similar example to what the Romans feared Cleopatra was trying to bring to Rome by controlling Mark Anthony through sex) by bringing a court case, employing an advocate (Quintilian in this instance) while the opposite side presumably had their own advocate but Berenice herself presided over her own court case as the judge/magistrate; thus making the court case a mere show trial and legal formality rather than an actual court case decided by an – at least in theory – neutral judge/magistrate.

Thus, when Dio relates how Berenice had Diogenes the Cynic beheaded for giving a rabble-rousing speech against the rapidly increasing influence and power of the jews to a packed crowd in the Roman theatre. He is not exaggerating the extent of Berenice’s power and influence nor how Berenice was using her sexual relationship with Titus - which dated from Vespasian and Titus’ military campaign against the jews in Judea during the first jewish revolt - (9) as a means to try and control him in her own (and presumably also jewish) interests. In much the same way as how jews had used the Emperor Nero’s second wife Poppaea Sabina – who was a ‘God-Fearer’ (i.e., what we’d now call a ‘Noahide’ aka a non-jew who dedicated themselves to working for jews and their interests) - to control him and attempt to seize control of the Roman Empire. (10)

Thus we can see that jewish influence and power in Rome was quickly returning even in the wake of the costly and unsuccessful first jewish revolt which – given that Rome was where Titus allegedly had the gnat ‘fly up his nose’ and start ‘eating his brain’ according to the Babylonian Talmud’s timeline – means that this aggadic story is in fact a concealed claim that the jews were responsible for murdering Titus in Rome in some way and – as we have seen – they certainly had the power and influence to do so at around the time.

Now later jews have long been split on this issue with the rabbonim in general favouring a non-literal but allegorical interpretation – for example Rabbi Gil Student (11) and Rabbi Michael Avraham – (12) which still places responsibility for the death of Titus on the jews but indirectly in the form of Yahweh murdering Titus because Titus had wiped out tens or even hundreds of thousands of jews in and around Judea.

Yet the literal interpretation is still held to - and taught - by influential jewish groups such as the Lubavitch Chabad whose narrative on Titus’ death is that:

‘Our Sages tell us: When Titus was traveling back to Rome on a ship with the Jewish captives and the vessels of the Holy Temple, a storm at sea threatened to drown him. He said: “It seems that the G‑d of these people only has power over water. When Pharaoh came, He drowned him in water. When Sisera came, He drowned him in water. Now He is about to drown me in water. If He wants to show His strength, let Him come onto dry land and fight with me there!” A Divine voice came forth and said to him: “Wicked one, the son of a wicked one, descendant of Esau the wicked, I have an insignificant creature in My world called a gnat. Come ashore and do battle with it!” Titus went ashore and a gnat came and entered his nostril, and pecked at his brain for seven years. One day, Titus was walking past a blacksmith’s shop. The gnat heard the noise of the sledgehammer and became silent. Titus said: “There is a remedy!” Every day they brought a blacksmith and he hammered in Titus’ presence. To a gentile blacksmith he would give a handsome stipend, but to a Jew he would say: “It is sufficient that you see your enemy suffering!” For thirty days they brought smiths to hammer in Titus’ presence. Then the gnat adjusted to the noise of the hammer, and continued pecking at Titus’ brain even when the hammers were struck. Rabbi Pinchas ben Arova said: “I was with the great men of Rome at the time when Titus died. They examined his brain and what they found in it was the size of a small bird!” As Titus lay dying, he instructed his servants: “Burn me and scatter my ashes over the seven seas so that the G‑d of the Jews cannot find me and bring me to judgment.”’ (13)

Ergo in the Babylonian Talmud rabbis claimed either direct and/or indirect jewish responsibility for the death of Titus or put another way: that the jews killed/murdered him for his actions in and around Judea during the first jewish revolt.

But what do the classical sources tell us?

Suetonius writing around 119 A.D. – Titus having died when Suetonius was around twelve years old in 81 A.D. – records that:

‘Although his brother never ceased plotting against him, but almost openly stirred up the armies to revolt and meditated flight to them, he had not the heart to put him to death or banish him from the court, or even to hold him in less honour than before. On the contrary, as he had done from the very first day of his rule, he continued to declare that he was his partner and successor, and sometimes he privately begged him with tears and prayers to be willing at least to return his affection. In the meantime, he was cut off by death, to the loss of mankind rather than to his own. After finishing the public games, at the close of which he wept bitterly in the presence of the people, he went down to the Sabine territory, somewhat cast down because a victim had escaped as he was sacrificing and because it had thundered from a clear sky. Then at the very first stopping place he was seized with a fever, and as he was being carried on from there in a litter, it is said that he pushed back the curtains, looked up to heaven, and lamented bitterly that his life was being taken from him contrary to his deserts; for he said that there was no act of his life of which he had cause to repent, save one only. What this was he did not himself disclose at the time, nor could anyone easily divine. Some think that he recalled the intimacy which he had with his brother’s wife; but Domitia swore most solemnly that this did not exist, although she would not have denied it if it had been in the least true, but on the contrary would have boasted of it, as she was most ready to do of all her scandalous actions. He died in the same farmhouse as his father, on the Ides of September, two years two months and twenty days after succeeding Vespasian, in the forty-second year of his age.’ (14)

While Cassius Dio – writing later around 200 A.D. – records that:

‘After he had finished these exhibitions, and had wept so bitterly on the last day that all the people saw him, he performed no other deed of importance; but the next day, in the consul­ship of Flavius and Pollio, after the dedication of the buildings mentioned, he passed away at the same watering-place that had been the scene of his father’s death. The common report is that he was put out of the way by his brother, for Domitian had previously plotted against him; but some writers state that he died a natural death. The tradition is that, while he was still breathing and possibly had a chance of recovery, Domitian, in order to hasten his end, placed him in a chest packed with a quantity of snow, pretending that the disease required, perhaps, that a chill be administered. At any rate, he rode off to Rome while Titus was still alive, entered the camp, and received the title and authority of emperor, after giving the soldiers all that his brother had given them. Titus, as he expired, said: “I have made but one mistake.” What this was he did not make clear, and no one else recognized it with certainty. Some have conjectured one thing and some another. 4 The prevailing view is that of those who say that he referred to his taking his brother’s wife, Domitia. Others — and these I am inclined to follow — say that what he meant as his mistake was that he had not killed Domitian when he found him openly plotting against him, but had chosen rather to suffer that fate himself at his rival’s hands, and had surrendered the empire of the Romans to a man like Domitian, whose character will be made clear in the continuation of my narrative. Titus had ruled two years, two months and twenty days, as has been already stated.’ (15)

And Philostratus states in his ‘Life of Apollonius of Tyana’ – written between 217-238 A.D. – that:

‘Then Titus dismissed the company, and said: “Now that we are alone, O man of Tyana, you will allow me perhaps to ask you a question upon matters of grave importance to myself.” “Pray do so,” said the other, “and do so all the more readily because the matter is so important.” “It is about my own life,” said the other, “and I would feign know whom I ought most to be on my guard against. That is my question, and I hope you will not think me cowardly for already being anxious about it.” “Nay, you are only cautious,” said the other, “and circumspect; for a man ought to be more careful about this than about anything else.” And glancing at the Sun he swore by that god that he had himself intended to address Titus about this matter even if he had not asked him. “For,” he said, “the gods have told me to warn you, so long as your father is alive, to be on your guard against his bitterest enemies, but after his death against your own kith and kin.” “And,” said Titus, “in what way am I to die?” “In the same way,” said the other, “as Odysseus is said to have died, for they say that he too met with his death by the sea.” Damis interprets the above utterance as follows: Namely, that he was to be on his guard against the cusp of the fish called the trygon, with which they say Odysseus was wounded. Anyhow, after he had occupied the throne for two years, in succession of his father, he died through eating the fish called the sea-hare; and this fish, according to Damis, causes secret humors in the body worse and more fatal than anything else either in the sea or on land. And Nero, he says, introduced this sea-hare in his dishes to poison his worst enemies; and so did Domitian in order to remove his brother Titus, not because he objected to sharing his throne with his brother, but to sharing it with one who was both gentle and good. Such was their conversation in private, after which they embraced one another in public, and as Titus departed Apollonius greeted him with these last words: “Pray you, my King, overcome your enemies by your arms, but your father by your virtues.”’ (16)

The key points to pick out of these three sources – the most contemporary by far is Suetonius – is that Suetonius records Titus’ death as being down to a fever contracted in ‘Sabine territory’ – meaning the former territory of the ancient Sabines (aka the hill country to the north of Rome just to the south of the modern Italian city of Terni) – while Dio states – while openly admitting that his information is second hand – that he thinks that Titus was critically ill (from unspecified causes but a fever – as Suetonius states - is heavily implied) and that his brother (and successor) Domitian packed him in a casket of snow disguised as a cure to finish him off (while also stating that ‘some writers’ [probably including Suetonius] ‘think that Titus died a natural death’). Philostratus goes further than Dio and outright claims that Domitian murdered Titus by poisoning him with ‘sea hare’ (aka the sea slug called aplysia depilans).

All three Roman writers agree that Domitian plotted against Titus, but how true this is we have no evidence for. It is – in my opinion - likely to be untrue and that the claims that Domitian did so – as they emerge from the Roman senatorial class as well as the philosophers (both of whom Domitian efficiently suppressed/expelled during his 15-year reign) – are probably the product of a smear campaign by Domitian’s enemies after his death in 96 A.D.

Based on the fact that Suetonius was writing closest in time to the events that he is describing (and was contemporary with them) as well as the fact that frankly his explanation is by far the simplest (and thus - in the absence of other evidence – likely to be the correct one) then we have to conclude that the likeliest scenario is that Titus simply died of a fever that could we have been malaria caused by the ‘bite of a gnat’ (i.e., a mosquito) as recorded by the Babylonian Talmud.

However, that didn’t stop the rabbis of the Babylonian Talmud boasting – or simply repeating a jewish tradition – that the jews and/or Yahweh (via the agency of the gnat) murdered the Emperor Titus.

Traditionally the unspecified ‘one mistake’ – the last words of Titus according to Suetonius – is often ascribed to having been to trust (and/or not kill) his younger brother Domitian, but we can see from the foregoing discussion that there is another likely candidate for what his last words might have been referring to.

Namely that his ‘one mistake’ was to fall in love with the Herodian jewish princess Berenice.

This would then explain the massive anti-Semitic crackdown that his brother Domitian launched after his death which resulted in the Fiscus Judaicus (lit. ‘the jewish tax’) – among other things – being strictly and unmercifully enforced being in part a response to his brother’s realization that he had been deceived and betrayed by the jewish princess Berenice with whom he had shared his bed for many years.

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References

(1) Babylonian Talmud, Tractate Gittin 56b (Sefaria Translation)

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-acta-hermaisci-on-the-jews

(3) Cf. John Crook, 1951, ‘Titus and Berenice’, The American Journal of Philology, Vol. 72, No. 2, pp. 162–175

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-acta-hermaisci-on-the-jews

(5) Paul Spilsbury, 2003, ‘Flavius Josephus on the Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire’, The Journal of Theological Studies, Vol. 54, No. 1, pp. 1-3

(6) On this cf. Pedro Lopez Barja de Quiroga, 1995, ‘Freedmen Social Mobility in Roman Italy’, Historia: Zeitschrift fur Alte Geschichte, Vol. 44, No. 3, pp. 326-348 and Henrik Mouritsen, 2011, ‘The Freedman in the Roman World’, 1st Edition, Cambridge University Press: New York, especially Chapter 4.

(7) Cassius Dio, Rom. Hist., 65:15:3-5

(8) Quintilian, Inst. Ora., 4:1:19

(9) Tacitus, Hist., 2:2

(10) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-acta-hermaisci-on-the-jews

(11) https://www.torahmusings.com/2006/05/death-of-titus/

(12) https://mikyab.net/translated-qa-rabbi-michael-abraham/qa-77208/

(13) https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/953573/jewish/How-Did-Titus-Die.htm

(14) Suet., Tit., 9-11

(15) Cassius Dio, Rom. Hist., 66:26

(16) Philostrat., Vit. Apol. Tyan., 6:32