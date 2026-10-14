Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Page Memes.'s avatar
Alan Page Memes.
Oct 14

Titus should have finished the job of killing all the jews back in 70 AD then he would have literally saved hundreds of millions of innocent peoples lives and we could be now living in a paradise for all.

Reply
Share
Maquis's avatar
Maquis
Oct 15

Ancient Animosities and Eternal Greed.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture