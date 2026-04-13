On 1st April 2026 the ‘Auschwitz Memorial Museum’ published a tweet which claimed as follows: (1)

This is just a simple re-post of another post the ‘Auschwitz Memorial Museum’ made on 1st April 2025 on Facebook. (2) Now aside from the simple cyclic regurgitation involved; the problem with this is almost implicit in the ‘Auschwitz Memorial Museum’s’ post on the subject because they provide no detail whatsoever about Braun other than that he was Hungarian jew, born on 1st April 1937 in the town of Fehergyarmat and was deported to Auschwitz in 1944 before ‘being murdered in a gas chamber’.

No further detail let alone evidence is provided.

Aside from the fact that there is a Sandor Braun from Hungary who survived Auschwitz – albeit allegedly seven years older and born in Hungarian Transylvania – according to the ‘United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’ - whose photo looks somewhat similar (albeit older) to the ‘Auschwitz Memorial Museum’s’ Sandor Bruan and thus what we could be dealing with is the same individual claimed as a ‘Holocaust victim’ two different ways and thus double counted - the fact of the matter is that there is no evidence whatsoever that this Sandor Braun was ‘murdered in a gas chamber’.

The ‘Auschwitz Memorial Museum’ presents no evidence for such a claim and had there been any actual evidence that this was in fact true then it would be shouted from the roof tops – as well as probably the top of mount Everest – as ‘definitive evidence against Holocaust Denial’ but because this has not been the case.

Then we must conclude that the ‘Auschwitz Memorial Museum’ simply don’t have any actual evidence for what they claim happened to Braun and are just making the unevidenced equation of ‘died in Auschwitz’ = ‘gassed/murdered in Auschwitz’.

When even mainstream ‘Holocaust’ historiography is very clear that a significant number – if not most – of the jews who died in Auschwitz did so from disease or natural causes not because the Germans ‘gassed/murdered them’.

Put in other words: if Sandor Braun died in Auschwitz – it is unclear if this is in fact true or not – then he almost certainly died because of disease or natural causes not because he was murdered as part of a German homicidal gassing program.

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References

(1) https://x.com/AuschwitzMuseum/status/2039236391083692142

(2) https://www.facebook.com/groups/921567975351189/posts/1817052659136045/

(3) https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/id-card/sandor-braun