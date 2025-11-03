Recently while I was doing some research on Auschwitz I came across a tourist photograph of the plan of Auschwitz I (aka the ‘Stammlager’) exhibited at the camp.

This shows that the ‘Auschwitz Memorial Museum’ are deliberately lying to visitors – no doubt on the rationalization that ‘it would confuse them’ (and rightly so it would but not because it isn’t true but rather because it contradicts the official ‘Holocaust’ narrative) – about the famous swimming pool of Auschwitz I, which I have documented in some detail in a separate article. (1)

The camp plan of Auschwitz I that they exhibit to tourists is as follows:

Now just to be clear the swimming pool was indeed originally intended to be a ‘fire tank’ – used as a water supply for putting out fires – but it was also deliberately converted into a swimming pool primarily intended as a physiotherapy aid for inmates and not for guards. (2)

It is worth remembering what the ‘reservoir for the fire-brigade’ claimed by the ‘Auschwitz Memorial Museum’ actually looks like if you go and look at it:

This is a close up photograph of the same ‘reservoir for the fire-brigade’:

Now clearly by any standard that is primarily a swimming pool not a ‘reservoir for the fire-brigade’ despite that being its original purpose and its secondary purpose in the daily life of Auschwitz I.

Thus, if the ‘Auschwitz Memorial Museum’ were being honest they would have labelled feature #13 in the camp not as the ‘reservoir for the fire-brigade’ but rather as the ‘reservoir for the fire-brigade/camp swimming pool’.

We can thus see that those who wish to distort the truth about Auschwitz are not the revisionist historians, but rather the ‘Auschwitz Memorial Museum’ itself and the why isn’t hard to see.

I mean who has a ‘death camp’ with a swimming pool?

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/understanding-the-swimming-pool-of

(2) Idem.