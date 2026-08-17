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Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
3h

I really have no interest if there was a bomb or not....I don't believe Hiroshima and Nagasaki was hit with one....yes it was a big bomb but not what they say it was.

I believe the Bomb is a tool to keep the nations at bay like they are. If they have this nuclear bomb I doubt if they will use it....too much collateral damage to deal with if it could do that much damage. I'm not talking just structural, how about economic damage that will effect all the world as they are all tied in by banking. Just more fearmongering to keep everybody on edge.

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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
3hEdited

I have my doubts about this theory. David Irving wrote a book about Germany's A Bomb development. Unfortunately it seems to be out of print. He never talked about it nor had copies of it for sale on the occasions I heard him talk in the US. There was also something about German scientists held in Britain after the war where they were spied on about their A Bomb efforts. I don't remember if that supposedly confirmed the U Boat escapade or not.

I'd trust Irving more than Carter Plymton Hydrick, who's written nothing else and whose name seems to be a joke. George Plympton was a well-known American humorist author, famous for inserting himself into professional sports situations. He got his start writing for the Harvard humor magazine. Hydrick seems made up too, spoofing Reinhard Heydrich.

Also I do wonder why the German captain didn't jettison the uranium and fuses along w/ the other secret cargo as both were incriminating and supposedly would be crucial to bomb development by his American captors. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_submarine_U-234

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