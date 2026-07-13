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GoodBoy BadGoy5489's avatar
GoodBoy BadGoy5489
Jul 13

This series of historic articles is extremely interesting given the fact that history, and the ancient one of our forefathers too, has been falsified and often vilified to the point that you have to resort to original sources, whether available, to decrypt such " politically incorrect" events.

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
8d

it seems nothing much has changed...

what was rome then, is washington now...

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