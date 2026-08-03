As the 2026 World Cup has now concluded with a victory for Spain over Argentina in the World Cup final in New Jersey and we were treated to the jewish president of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum strutting around on the podium acting like she was important, while keeping one beady eye on the Shabbos goy extraordinaire next to her: US President Donald Trump.

We can comment on the goings on concerning the jews at the 2026 World Cup – much as we did for the 2018 (1) and 2022 World Cups – (2) and ironically enough jews have had precious little to kvell or kvetch about this World Cup after screeching about ‘Russian anti-Semitism’ in 2018 and a ‘Qatari conspiracy’ in 2022.

Thus, they’ve had to go out the thinnest of limbs to try and manufacture some kind of relevant connection between the jews and the 2026 World Cup.

Kenny Griffel writing in the ‘Intermountain Jewish News’ on 18th June 2026 desperately spent paragraph after paragraph bloviating about how Argentina has (and has had) a large number of jewish football commentators and pundits, while admitting there is only ‘one jewish player’ in the whole 2026 World Cup which was Matt Turner; the USA’s main goalkeeper. (3)

Turner is the focus of almost all articles in jewish publications on the 2026 World Cup with Bianca Jones gushing regarding Turner for ‘JFeed’ on 17th June 2026 that:

‘When the U.S. Men’s National Team took the field for their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Paraguay on June 12 (winning convincingly 4-1), one standout story quietly stood out for Jewish fans worldwide: Goalkeeper Matt Turner, the lone Jewish player on the U.S. roster, and quite possibly the only one in the entire 48-team tournament, per JTA. Turner, 31, from New Jersey, is back for his second World Cup after starring in Qatar 2022. Though he didn’t start the opener (Matt Freese got the nod), his presence on the squad and personal journey make him a source of pride for the Jewish community. Turner grew up in a mixed household - Jewish father, Catholic mother - but didn’t fully connect with his heritage until a life-changing moment in 2015. While cleaning out his late grandfather’s house with his father Stuart, they uncovered old emigration papers belonging to his paternal great-grandmother, Taube Sobel. Those documents revealed she fled Lithuania in 1921, just ahead of the Holocaust that would claim over 150,000 Lithuanian Jews. The family name had been Anglicized from “Turnovski” at Ellis Island.’ (4)

The problem with all this is that Turner by all account’s didn’t grow up in a ‘jewish home’ at all and only discovered that his paternal great-grandmother Taube Sobel was jewish in 2015. Before then by all accounts Turner had no idea he had jewish ancestry at all.

As Jacob Gurvis explained in the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ on 11th June 2026:

‘Only discovered his jewish ancestry by accident. Turner, a New Jersey native, discovered his Jewish heritage by finding his paternal great-grandmother’s emigration papers that had allowed her to flee Lithuania during the Holocaust.’ (5)

Basically, Turner and his father Stuart Turner had no idea they had jewish ancestry till their chance discovery of old family documents in 2015. Despite Matt Turner suddenly deciding to suddenly turn full Orthodox jew – that is incidentally why we have to insist on the ‘one drop’ rule on racial purity since this kind of thing is almost habitual – as a result; Turner is both halakhically non-jewish (his mother is a non-jew) and also non-jewish in terms of the Israeli ‘right of return’.

Yet so desperate are jews to have some kind of link to the 2026 World Cup that they ignore their own religious and ethnic rules by declaring Turner ‘to be jewish’ when he classifies as no such thing according to their own criteria.

It is also worth noting that despite Gurvis claiming Turner’s paternal great-grandmother ‘fled Lithuania during the Holocaust’ and Jones claiming that she ‘fled Lithuania just ahead of the Holocaust’. This is complete and utter cobblers as Turner’s paternal great-grandmother fled Lithuania in 1921 some 21 years before the ‘Holocaust’ was allegedly decided upon and some 12 years before the Third Reich even began.

Clearly the ‘Holocaust’ had absolutely nothing to do with her ‘fleeing to the United States from Lithuania’ with the truth being that she was almost certainly fleeing the widespread violence of the Bolshevik Revolution and the Russian Civil War which had both been initiated by her fellow members of the tribe.

Now while Turner was probably the best ‘jewish connection’ to the 2026 World Cup that jews could come up with that didn’t stop them trying to imply that they had something to do with Cape Verde’s – an archipelago of ten islands 300-400 miles west of Senegal - well-deserved and hard fought success in getting through the group stage only to get knocked out in a thrilling match against Argentina in the ‘Round of 32’, because Cape Verde has historically had a substantial (Sephardic) jewish community. (6)

The jews naturally left out why Cape Verde had such a substantial (and wealthy) jewish population in the first place; it was a centre point in the Atlantic slaver trade and was a major stop off point for slave ships going from Africa to North and South America. (7) Instead jews decided to imply that the reason was because ‘jews were so persecuted’ in the Iberian Peninsula despite it not being the reason why so many Sephardi jews lived and worked in Cape Verde. (8)

I point this out because it beautifully demonstrates how jews try to manipulate history to mainstream audiences by casting themselves as the perpetually innocent victims of non-jews (usually but not exclusively Europeans) to avoid having to admit the darker truth that they usually triggered that ‘persecution’ by their behaviour/conduct (jews notoriously dominated the trade in Iberian and Slavic slaves from their homes to the Islamic world for example) (9) and then proceeded to do the same (and usually worse) in their new place of residence.

In this case to blacks from Africa in Cape Verde as well as in the new world.

This kind of chutzpah is typical for jews and no where more obviously so than in the fact that after Argentina’s very late comeback to beat England 2-1 in the semi-final. Israeli ministers took to social media to gloat and scream incoherent hatred against ‘the goyim’ in support of their new satrapy Argentina.

Lorin Bell-Cross opinion piece in the ‘Jewish Chronicle’ on 16th July 2026 was emblematic of other jewish writers and propagandists’ attitude to the increasingly brazen stupidity of Israeli ministers performing for a nasty and vengeful jewish domestic audience in Israel.

He wrote in dismay how:

‘For years now, I’ve wondered whether Toby Young’s seminal book, How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, is actually the foundational doctrine of Israel’s diplomatic and foreign policy. These concerns weren’t allayed by seeing Israeli ministers reacting to Argentina’s victory over England last night. “How does the song go? ‘It’s coming home.’ Yes it is. It’s coming home to Argentina. Vamos Argentina!”, posted Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Saar on X. “Congratulations to the people of Argentina and my friend Javier Milei, fingers crossed for the final,” transport minister Miri Regev said on Facebook, sharing a photo of herself with the Argentine president and Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I may not be able to enter Britain because I’m dismantling the idea of the Palestinian state, but two goals entered just fine,” said far-right minister Bezalel Smotrich, who, along with another far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is sanctioned by Britain. Some of this is understandable given Javier Milei and his government’s enthusiastic support for Israel. And knowing the frequency with which Israel comes up in the House of Commons – something this paper exposed – I even have sympathy with the desire to stick two fingers up at the many British MPs and ministers in Parliament who clearly delight in standing up in the chamber and lecturing Israelis – many of whom have spent the past few years running in and out of bomb shelters – from the comfort of their green benches. But just because I can understand something, that doesn’t make it an advisable course of action for government ministers.’ (10)

Bell-Cross’ comments are clearly those of a jew as well as a committed Zionist and an Israel-Firster, but while Miri Regev, Bezalel Smotrich and Gideon Saar were (and are) happily boasting about the ‘power of the jews’ (as well as how they are engaging in ethnic cleansing against non-jews) in the relative safety of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Bell-Cross is much more keenly aware – given that he lives in the Diaspora not Israel - that the jews have all but lost Generation Z as well as Generation Alpha and as such many jews are happily boasting about ethnically cleansing, torturing and/or murdering their much weaker Arab enemies, while they have also lost of the young political left and right at the same time in states much more economically and militarily powerful than their own postage stamp terrorist entity that is mortgaged up to the hilt.

Bell-Cross knows that jews have a decade or two at most before their Boomer and Generation X allies are all/mostly dead (or vegetables banged up in twilight homes) and their wealth has been passed down to Millennials and Generation X who are increasingly violently anti-Semitic and inclined to do something about it.

Thus, he is desperately pleading with his people to realize what is happening outside of Israel and that jewish influence is increasingly unable to save them and without that jewish influence then the Israeli state will collapse economically and militarily allowing the Arab states around them to return the favour and do what Israel has been doing to them for nearly eighty years at this point.

Accordingly, he pleaded desperately that:

‘Israel’s popularity is already at an all-time low, and this pettiness goes nowhere to reversing it, even among the country’s supporters.’ (11)

Basically ‘stop agitating and laughing at the goyim in public because it is going to get us all killed in a few years’.

He also cautioned his fellow jews on claiming ‘jewish superiority’ regarding sport when:

‘It is worth remembering that Israel hasn’t actually qualified for a World Cup since 1970. There it managed two draws and one defeat, scoring just the one goal and was dumped out of the group stage.’ (12)

Despite Bell-Cross’ pleading however the horse had long bolted and jews were parading around like they were (and are) a hook-nosed master race and self-appointed arbiters of the universe and in so doing triggered yet more non-jews to look into the jewish question and caused the conversion of yet more people to the cause of National Socialism.

They really can’t help it: can they?

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-2018-world-cup-and-the-jews

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-2022-world-cup-and-the-jews

(3) https://www.ijn.com/world-cup-jewish-players-coaches-broadcasters/

(4) https://www.jfeed.com/world-cup/matt-turner-jewish-goalkeeper-world-cup

(5) https://forward.com/fast-forward/830888/meet-matt-turner-the-only-jewish-player-on-team-usa-in-the-world-cup/

(6) https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/article-900540

(7) https://www.npr.org/2023/09/26/1201683059/the-small-island-nation-of-cabo-verde-was-once-a-hub-for-slave-trading; https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/cape-verde-slave-archeology

(8) https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/article-900540

(9) On this please see my article https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-the-early-white-slave-trade. On the fact that this was still true centuries later please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-diary-of-thomas-dallam-on-the

(10) https://www.thejc.com/opinion/israeli-ministers-cheering-on-argentina-and-crowing-over-englands-defeat-made-me-cringe-yuz5fvtw

(11) Idem.

(12) Idem.