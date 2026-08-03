Karl’s Substack

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
Aug 3

They are the scourge of the world

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saoirse
Aug 4

Another jewish ploy is the ubiquitous pushing for the veneration of black, brown and mischling athletes. Notice that while they were rooting for kosher fanboy Milei's team of mostly reckless mestizos, they were making the mediocre negroidal Yamal the face of Spain. To top it off, the entire nation celebrated for days to the tune of techno monkey music. Except for the national anthem, not an authentic Spanish song was heard. The rot runs deep!

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