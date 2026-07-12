Following on from my article on how the jews tried to make themselves relevant during the 2018 World Cup that was being held in Russia and how jews also recommended that jews ‘support South Korea’ rather than their countries of residence because South Korea has never expelled or ‘victimized’ the jews. (1)

Thus, as it is currently the 2026 World Cup and logically, I need to cover what went on at the 2022 World Cup before I cover the goings on at the 2026 World Cup, I figured I’d do that here.

Now as you probably don’t remember the 2022 World Cup was held in Qatar, which has since become the alleged financier and conspiratorial wire-puller behind all criticisms of Israel and jews in general according to pro-Zionist and pro-jewish propagandists (paid as well as unpaid in addition to the broadly neurotic) (2) desperate to locate a ‘real’ enemy to try and distract non-jews around the world from… well… noticing certain coincidences.

The period before and during the 2022 World Cup however served as a kind of dry run for this kind of pro-Israel/pro-jewish propaganda, which essentially revives the ‘big oil’/petrodollar conspiracy theory common in the 1960s and 1970s and that has been a feature of leftist ‘analysis’ of the Middle East ever since with it routinely used to try and screen Israeli and/or jewish influence from scrutiny. (3)

For example, Dan Friedman wrote in the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’:

‘But, if you care about human rights or deadly disregard of construction workers, if you worry about the normalization of relations with Iran or international recognition of Israel, if you care about money perverting global institutions or about a version of Sharia law that oppresses women, outlaws Jewish symbols and denies any LGBTQ+ rights, you should not watch any games and you should not patronize any corporation that sponsors FIFA’s shameful World Cup. Many large sporting events and construction projects involve a certain amount of compromise, some potentially shady practices and a willingness to deal with unsavory characters. A whole slew of Olympic scandals including Rio, Beijing and Salt Lake City can testify to that. This World Cup, though, is on an entirely different level. Although direct bribery has never been proven, no one has ever offered a convincing reason why FIFA would hold the World Cup in a tiny soccer desert (in both senses) except for its vast oil wealth. And, for circumstantial proof, since 2010, almost the entire FIFA executive committee that, in one vote, approved World Cups in Russia (between its invasions of Crimea and Ukraine) and the oil-rich theocratic kingdom of Qatar has left in disgrace. The reason we know a lot about the corrupt state of FIFA throughout the decade between the 2010 vote to give Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, is the late Chuck Blazer. Blazer, with his distinctive bushy white beard, was in the room for the 2010 vote on Qatar and Russia. A Jewish boy from Forest Hills, Queens, he brought pride, then shame, then a degree of satisfaction to other American Jews who love soccer. America’s FIFA Executive Committee member from 1996-2013, he admitted to conspiring with other committee members to accept bribes related to the World Cup bids of Morocco and South Africa. He then became a vital informant in FBI, IRS and other investigations into soccer malpractice. Shortly after the vote, Amnesty International predicted that the abusive kafala system of modern slavery that Qatar uses for building large projects would kill up to 4,000 workers constructing World Cup infrastructure. Due to massive international pressure, kafala was legally abolished, but only in 2020. Although the kingdom of Qatar — for obvious reasons — has failed to institute any official investigations, the total number of deaths has been much larger than Amnesty predicted. Approximately 17,000 migrant workers died; though it is hard to tell exactly how many deaths were directly related to the World Cup, that has been the major Qatari infrastructure project of the past decade. And, for every death, there are countless workers from Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka who have survived despite being exposed to extreme heat, stuck in substandard and unsanitary housing, overworked and deprived of proper medical treatment. So, though this is not quite a 1936 Berlin Olympics, if you would be comfortable time-traveling to visit a celebration of the Pharaohs at the opening of the pyramids, you will be fine with this World Cup.’ (4)

And he further went on to pontificate that:

‘When Israel failed to qualify from their group, that solved a headache for FIFA and the Qataris who are bankrolling this sportswashing competition. Although the organizers had explicitly stated they would welcome an Israeli team, an entire contingent of Israeli fans waving flags of the Jewish state would be a constant provocation for a state that bans Jewish and Christian symbols in a way that, say, Swiss fans flying their white-crossed flag would not. So while Israelis have taken part in recent competitions in Qatar — Alexander Shatilov even won a gymnastics gold medal in Doha in 2019 — governing attitudes are such that local television stations cut away from the event when the Israeli national anthem is played. Qatar’s alleged funding of Hamas and links to Iran may give pause even to those people who are fine with Qatar’s male guardianship laws for women that mean men need to grant women permission to, among other things, marry, travel abroad, work for the government and get certain types of reproductive health care. One reason why Israel is unlikely to normalize relations with Qatar (as it has with neighboring Bahrain) is that Qatar and Iran are deeply economically linked. Both countries are deeply dependent on sales of fossil fuels whose exploitation is causing climate change. Much of Qatar’s oil comes from fields that are under Iran’s influence and the two countries jointly own and operate the South Pars (Persian)/North Dome field — by far the world’s largest natural gas field. Since Iran has a population 30 times that of Qatar, with a vastly bigger and more experienced standing army, there’s no chance that Qatar’s ruling family will jeopardize their phenomenal wealth by angering Iran through criticism of its policies or deeply antisemitic leaders. Yes, the U.S. team could be quite good. Yes, there will be intriguing sporting matchups along with skill and drama — including the last hurrahs of some sporting greats. But though this is a tournament I’ve watched every four years since the 1978 tournament in Argentina, and though this is a sport I watch religiously every week, I will not be watching it this year and you should not watch it either.’ (5)

It takes a rather large dollop of chutzpah to claim that Qatar is ‘immoral’ and ‘corrupt’ when Friedman himself admits that the creature at the heart of the FIFA corruption scandal that bought down its then president Sepp Blatter was himself very publicly (and privately) jewish.

It takes even more chutzpah (and not a little dishonesty) to claim that Qatar is intrinsically corrupt – no one disputes that Qatar (like most Arab states) has a serious corruption problem and does use its money to try and purchase influence (although largely unsuccessfully) much like China and Russia do – while Israel is not. When Israel has been wracked with major corruption cases at the rate of about one or two a month since at least the 2000s. The most famous are the three ones involving current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but other current ones include the mass theft of 7th October 2023 donations/funds by Israeli officials and the Histadrut corruption scandal.

Friedman’s carping about ‘modern slavery’ in Qatar has a certain degree of validity – ‘modern slavery’ is a problem in Qatar and other Arab states – but yet he fails to mention that it is just as big a problem in Israel with – for example – immigrants from Thailand being routinely almost worked to death by Israelis (especially on the famously religious and supposedly ethical Kibbutzim) on an industrial scale (jews simply don’t like manual labour), (6) while nearly every female Thai immigrant (or ‘modern slave’ as Friedman would style it) in Israel has been raped by a jew at least once and often on multiple occasions by different jews. (7)

So thus, we can see that Friedman’s carping on about ‘Qatari corruption’ and ‘use of modern slaves’ does have a basis in fact, but it is also utterly hypocritical because the Israelis (and the jews in general) have been doing the same thing/had the same problems but qualitatively worse and on a much wider scale than the Qataris have.

Friedman’s faux moral posturing is then only explicable on the basis that he believes that jews are biologically/morally superior to non-jews and thus aren’t being hypocritical, because jewish behaviour is sanctified (and commanded by) Yahweh and therefore is ‘just’, while non-jews are just basically sub-humans who have to be ‘corrected’ via the process of Tikkun Olam (‘Repairing the World’) of which his brainfart for the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ is an attempt to facilitate.

Gabe Pulver and James Hirsch take much the same angle as Friedman for their ‘Menschwarmers’ podcast for the ‘Canadian Jewish News’ where they claimed that:

‘As the World Cup launches in Qatar, a country not historically known for its friendliness toward Jews and Israelis, Menschwarmers hosts Gabe and James wanted to look at the implications for Jewish fans. It’s one thing to scope out Jewish players and talk about Israeli-Qatari relations, but we wanted to dive deeper, so we’re bringing you a summary of the rise and fall of Chuck Blazer, a FIFA administrator-turned-informant who was partly responsible for bringing the World Cup to Qatar in the first place—and then blowing the whistle on the whole operation.’ (8)

Pulver and Hirsch here are engaging in oh-so-typical jewish spin doctoring here in that they don’t explicitly mention (but do imply) Blazer was (and is) jewish, but then turn an extremely corrupt immoral jewish businessman who turned King’s Evidence only when caught in order to get a much more lenient sentence into a troubled jewish businessman whose conscience was troubled by the sleaze and vice he was engaging in ‘to get ahead’ and who then turned gamekeeper from poacher because of his personal moral scruples.

This is naturally cobblers and Blatter only turned into an informant to save himself. (9)

Similarly, Daniel Ben-David writing for the ‘Jewish Chronicle’ similarly tried to attack Qatar for ‘human rights abuses’ writing that:

‘Qatar, which does not ordinarily permit Israeli citizens from entering the country, will allow Israeli visitors for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, causing Israel to urge its citizens to downplay their Israeli identity while there. As many as 20,000 Israeli citizens could attend the World Cup beginning Sunday, the first in the Middle East, even as there are no formal diplomatic relations between Israel and Qatar. In a landmark deal between Israel and Qatar, Israelis without second passports can now visit the country, with specially chartered direct flights from Tel Aviv to Doha. Israel’s Foreign Ministry launched a campaign on Wednesday to educate the nation’s football fans about laws and customs in the conservative Arab country, run by a Muslim monarchy. The campaign, appearing online in Hebrew and English, strongly urges Israelis to exercise caution and hide any Israeli symbols, such as Israeli flags and the Star of David, while in Qatar. The campaign also places particular emphasis on Qatar’s strict laws against drugs and alcohol, warning Israelis not to be publicly intoxicated. On Friday, it was announced that beer sales have been banned in all of Qatar’s eight stadia. Israelis are also warned against getting into brawls or using foul language, all of which can have serious legal repercussions in Qatar. Israeli officials also advised LGBT Israeli fans attending the tournament, which carries criminal punishments for homosexuality, “Not in public.” Israel’s foreign ministry estimated that as many as 20,000 Israelis could ultimately attend the World Cup, while only 3,500 will be using their Israeli passport to make the trip. Israeli officials expressed hope that a positive, hassle-free Israeli presence in Qatar may help to advance Israel’s ambitions to further integrate into the region and normalise relations between the two countries.’ (10)

Ben-David’s commentary is quite funny really in that he is basically stating that Israelis (and jews in general) are so absolutely idiotic and obnoxious that they would turn up in an Islamic theocratic monarchy waving Israeli flags (even though Israel wasn’t in the 2022 World Cup), flaunting stars of David, try and start fights with the locals, bring illegal drugs into the country and drink in public despite it being banned.

Also, the Israeli government has apparently decided to remind Israelis (and jews) that sodomy is illegal in Qatar so they shouldn’t be engaging in it (despite Qatar and the Middle East in general having a widespread homosexuality problem). (11) This is because Israel is the self-described ‘gayest country on earth’ (12) and the ‘queer epicenter of the Middle East’. (13)

Basically, Ben-David’s article boils down to ‘isn’t Qatar so evil because it doesn’t allow obnoxious Israeli/jewish tourists who want to the Israeli flag, take illegal drugs, get blind drunk, start fights with the locals and engage in mass sodomy with those they aren’t fighting’.

Naturally anyone who isn’t jewish or an absolute degenerate would look at this and wonder why on earth anyone would want Israeli/jewish tourists at all given this kind of behaviour, which is why Israeli/jewish tourists are openly hated in places as disparate as Cyprus, India, Peru, Thailand and Turkey. (14)

The fact is that societies with little to no historic experience of jews are now becoming openly and increasingly avidly anti-Semitic not because anti-Semitism is caused by ‘irrational beliefs about jews’ – as jews and their apologists routinely claim on next to no evidence mind you – but rather is generated by extended exposure to jews and their appalling and exploitative behaviours that cause otherwise tolerant non-jews to become increasing intolerant towards wandering Red Sea Pedestrians.

Hence why jews tried to use the 2022 World Cup as a forum for attacking Qatar (and the Arab/Islamic world in general) over its domestic policies and problems, while deliberately ignoring that jews are just as bad if not worse than the Qataris.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-2018-world-cup-and-the-jews

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/7000-the-rise-and-fall-of-the-hasbara

(3) A great example of this is Noam Chomsky’s (who we fairly recently learned was a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein’s) 2003 book ‘Middle East Illusions’ and then how Chomsky implicitly defended Israel and blamed ‘big oil’ in his 1983 book (2nd Edition in 1999 and 3rd Edition in 2015 merely update his claims and oppose the idea of jewish influence en toto) ‘The Fateful Triangle’. A good synpopsis of Chomsky’s ‘argument’ can be found in his 2008 article ‘It’s the Oil, stupid!’: https://usa.anarchistlibraries.net/library/noam-chomsky-it-s-the-oil-stupid

(4) https://forward.com/culture/524447/qatar-world-cup-2022-soccer-boycott-jews-israel/

(5) Idem.

(6) Cf. https://www.timesofisrael.com/thai-laborers-the-working-hands-of-israeli-farming-pay-with-blood/; https://www.thenation.com/article/world/the-invisible-lives-of-israels-thai-workforce/; https://jacobin.com/2023/12/israel-thai-migrant-workers-exploitation-settler-colonialism-agriculture

(7) Cf. https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/100-percent-of-foreign-agriculture-workers-were-sexually-assaulted-expert-says-682532; https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-46311922

(8) https://thecjn.ca/podcasts/the-secret-jewish-history-of-how-qatar-got-the-world-cup/

(9) Cf. https://legalclarity.org/chuck-blazer-fifa-corruption-bribery-and-downfall/

(10) https://www.thejc.com/life/sport/israel-warns-jewish-football-fans-in-qatar-ya0rf98w

(11) For example, see: https://www.mdpi.com/2077-1444/14/2/186 and https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0049089X21000107

(12) https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/israel-is-the-gayest-country-on-earth/

(13) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/culture/article-731595; https://www.insidehook.com/travel/tel-aviv-queer-epicenter

(14) Cf. https://www.ynetnews.com/magazine/article/skyk0xxgs; https://www.timesofisrael.com/as-war-weary-israeli-reservists-head-to-thailand-poor-behavior-could-spoil-relations/