It was that time again and the football (or soccer if you are American) World Cup was upon us. This time it was being hosted in Vladimir Putin’s Russia, but what you may have missed was all the jews trying to kvell (= boast) about jewish involvement in the 2018 tournament.

The problem they’d got however was that there were absolutely no jewish players whatsoever playing in the 2018 World Cup. (1) Therefore, the UK’s ‘Jewish News’ issued an article detailing the ‘Seven Jewish Stories’ to follow during the event. (2)

These included – rather hilariously – a jewish coach (Jose Pekerman of Columbia but who was born in Argentina), the announcer who says ‘GOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!’ was jewish (Andres Cantor who was also born in Argentina), two non-jewish players who play for teams in Israel (John Ogu of Nigeria and Predrag Rajkovic of Serbia) and one of the commentators on the Spanish-language Telemundo network (Juan Pablo Sorín of Argentina).

I mean talk about desperate!

Indeed, so desperate were the jews that the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ even recommended that jews support only countries that haven’t expelled them or actively worked against them.

So, they recommend jews support South Korea primarily but considered Morocco a good candidate as well. (3)

So much for ‘jewish supremacy’!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.thejc.com/news/news-features/jewish-footballers-world-cup-2018-1.465521

(2) http://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/worldcup-2018-seven-jewish-stories-to-follow/

(3) https://forward.com/schmooze/402667/jews-and-the-world-cup-a-guide-to-supporting-teams-that-didnt-expel-your/