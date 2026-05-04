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110th's avatar
110th
7d

“I hardly exaggerate. Jewish life consists of two elements: Extracting money and protesting.”— Nahum Goldmann “The Jewish Paradox” 1978

'Most Jews do not like to admit it, but our god is Lucifer -- so I wasn't lying -- and we are his chosen people. Lucifer is very much alive.'" Harold Rosenthal

"What is the worldly religion of the Jew? Huckstering. What is his worldly God? Money.…. Money is the jealous god of Israel, in face of which no other god may exist. Money degrades all the gods of man – and turns them into commodities…. The bill of exchange is the real god of the Jew. His god is only an illusory bill of exchange…. The chimerical nationality of the Jew is the nationality of the merchant, of the man of money in general." Karl Marx

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Kate Hower's avatar
Kate Hower
7d

It really is only about getting the goyim to serve them, isn’t it? Something about this story really hit that point home for me.

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