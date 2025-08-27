Back in August 2018; yet another jewish sexual predator – one among the many who was exposed in the wake of the revelations about jewish movie mogul and prolific sex criminal Harvey Weinstein (whose victims were almost all non-jewish women) – (1) was exposed in the form of a prominent sociologist at the Hebrew Union College named Steven Cohen.

As the ‘Times of Israel’ wrote at the time:

‘Sociologist Steven M. Cohen, one of the foremost experts on contemporary Judaism, has resigned from his position as tenured professor at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion following an internal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. Last month, several women accused Cohen of sexual misconduct in an article in The New York Jewish Week. HUC launched a Title IX investigation into the allegations, which came from women who have worked with Cohen or associated professionally with him. In a statement Wednesday announcing his resignation, Hebrew Union College explained that it had “received several complaints of sexual misconduct by Dr. Cohen and commenced an internal investigation. Dr. Cohen did not dispute some of the conduct alleged.” HUC said it would not comment on specific allegations. Earlier, Cohen resigned from his position as director of the Berman Jewish Policy Archive, a research database at Stanford University. At about the same time, he was removed from his position as a board member of New Voices, a magazine for Jewish college students. The claims of inappropriate behavior against Cohen, a research professor of Jewish social policy, span decades. They include inappropriate touching and grabbing, sexual propositions and advances, and inappropriate sexual remarks. Cohen did not deny the allegations and apologized for them in a statement to The Jewish Week in July.’ (1)

This is fairly standard – if not slightly tame – stuff as far as the sex crimes conducted by jewish individuals go, but we can clearly pick out the fact that Cohen sexually propositioned, felt up and made sexually explicit remarks to multiple women over the span of decades. This is clearly completely inappropriate in an academic environment - especially in regard to the student-tutor relationship - and it was right that Cohen be removed from all his positions as this wasn’t some one off mistake but rather a consistent and sustained pattern of behaviour spanning decades.

Yet predictably Cohen has since been subject to at least one attempt by other jewish academics to rehabilitate him with Rabbi Dan Smokler, Sylvia Barack Fishman, Jack Wertheimer and Steven Bayme trying – and failing – to do so in 2021. (3)

Jews don’t care too much about sex crimes committed by jews: do they?

