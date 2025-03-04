Back in 2018 yet another serial jewish homosexual child molester was found guilty of serial and systematic homosexual child molestation; this time he was a former teacher in Canada who was apparently only caught because he was - rather stupidly - watching child pornography on a public computer in 2015. (1)

This – perhaps predictably – was only the tip of the iceberg with Ron Csillag writing in ‘The Canadian Jewish News’ about what authorities then discovered:

‘Stephen Schacter, a former teacher at numerous Toronto Jewish day schools, has been found guilty of several sexual offences. Schacter was found guilty on Nov. 16 of three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of gross indecency. The offences occurred between 1982 and 2002. There were four complainants in the case, but a publication ban prevents the identification of the witnesses.’ (2)

‘At his trial in June, the court heard from a male witness, now 47, who testified that he was sexually exploited by Schacter 30 or 40 times between the ages of 11 and 13, from approximately 1982 to 1985. At the time, Schacter was a supply teacher at Yeshiva Yesodei HaTorah, an all-boys Orthodox Jewish school that the witness attended. Schacter was a substitute teacher for afternoon secular studies classes. The court heard from two more witnesses in June. They were both in Grade 2 and seven years old when Schacter taught them secular studies at Eitz Chaim Schools, an Orthodox Jewish boys school in Toronto, respectively, in 1998 and 2001. Schacter was a teacher at the school between 1986 and 2004. He was later moved to the school’s library, where he helped students with their work.’ (3)

‘Despite the hostile nature of that testimony, it was “consistent with the conduct” alleged by the other three witnesses, which involved, among things, allegations of “inappropriate touching,” said Corbett. Schacter showed no emotion when the verdict was rendered. Separately, in May, he was found guilty of one count of possessing child pornography. Aspects of that case were introduced as evidence in the trial over the sexual offences. At the earlier trial, Schacter’s lawyer, Joseph Kappy, said that his client did not believe the images he had viewed of adolescent boys wearing underwear and bathing suits were sexual in nature.’ (4)

This last element – which is decidedly similar to the excuses offered by Schacter’s fellow homosexual and member of the tribe Paul ‘Pee-wee Herman’ Reubens when he was similarly caught with his child pornography collection in 2002 – (5) is something that is a commonly the subject of claims that it is ‘not illegal’, but as we learn the judge in Schacter’s case saw through such dishonest excuses:

‘“It’s painfully obvious” that Schacter is sexually attracted to young boys, the judge said. “Only a fool would think otherwise.”’ (6)

Indeed it turns out that the jewish staff who worked with Schacter were very well aware of what he was doing and the accusations against him and actively covered it up:

‘Staff at a group of Jewish private schools in Toronto did not notify authorities of allegations of sexual assaults dating back to the 80s, police say after an investigation that has now led to sexual assault charges being laid against a 55-year-old former Toronto elementary school teacher.’ (7)

‘In addition to the three complainants that have come forward, police believe other students reported allegations to staff at Eitz Chaim private schools while he worked at the schools.’ (8)

‘While legislation that would have compelled the schools to report those allegations to police didn't exist yet, Manherz said he believes they "absolutely" had an obligation to contact police. "Not all of them probably did what they should [have]," Manherz told reporters in regards to staff at the Jewish private schools. Police say that shortly after the "last incident" they know of at Eitz Chaim, Schacter was asked to leave the schools. But police have found no indication that records of his actions was passed on to future employers. After being let go from Eitz Chaim in 2004, Schacter spent a year working as a teaching assistant for Grade 1 and Grade 2 at Pleasant Avenue Public School, near Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street.’ (9)

So put another way Schacter was repeatedly abusing and sodomizing young boys between 7 and 13 years old at Eitz Chaim schools and Yeshiva Yesodei HaTorah from 1982 to 2004 and they knew what he was doing – or at least that there was a problem – and actively covered it up and didn’t tell the Canadian police, but they simply let him continue to rape boys as and when he wished.

But it gets better my friends: Schacter clearly has (jewish) friends with influence in high places since in March 2019 he only got six months in prison and three months in prison for possessing child pornography despite having been found guilty of systematic and serial child rape months earlier! (10)

The mitigating circumstances?

‘The judge discounted the testimony of a psychologist who said that Schacter was simply “naive and socially inadequate,” and that being a “compulsive collector” made him “feel good.”’ (11)

‘The judge did, however, note that Schacter has “suffered greatly. This is a hard fall from grace for Mr. Schacter. He has lost support from many people in the community.”’ (12)

And you know the worst of it?

He was only sentenced to five years in prison for the serial and systematic repeated rape of 7- to 13-year-old boys over twenty-two years! (13)

You’ve got to wonder what on earth did the jewish community of Canada pay – or have on – the judge for such a light sentence to be given on such extreme offences.

That’s jewish power and privilege for you though.

One for rule for jews and another for the gentiles.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.ctvnews.ca/toronto/article/ex-elementary-teacher-facing-child-porn-charges/

(2) https://thecjn.ca/news/stephen-schacter-found-guilty-of-committing-sexual-offences-against-young-boys/ also https://www.timesofisrael.com/ex-teacher-at-2-toronto-jewish-day-schools-convicted-of-sex-offenses/

(3) https://thecjn.ca/news/stephen-schacter-found-guilty-of-committing-sexual-offences-against-young-boys/

(4) Ibid.

(5) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/paul-pee-wee-herman-reubens-sodomy

(6) https://thecjn.ca/news/stephen-schacter-found-guilty-of-committing-sexual-offences-against-young-boys/

(7) https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/former-elementary-school-teacher-child-sex-assault-charges-1.3469017 also see https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/toronto/why-sex-assault-charges-against-a-toronto-teacher-took-20-years/article30112686/

(8) https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/former-elementary-school-teacher-child-sex-assault-charges-1.3469017

(9) Ibid.

(10) https://thecjn.ca/news/schacter-sentenced-to-six-months-for-child-porn/

(11) Ibid.

(12) Ibid.

(13) https://thecjn.ca/news/sexual-abuse-orthodox-community/