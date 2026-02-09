Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
buzz's avatar
buzz
9h

In the implementation of "Lebensraum" you overlook the obvious truth by overuse of words in your explanation. The bottom line truth is that Germany and its allies failed to recognize the cost of conquering much of the East. It cost many millions of Reichsmarks and 11 million German lives, some attributable to the Western Alliance. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people. To me, that's an indication of something deeper and darker, and not Stalin's mishandling of the war or disregard for the number of the dead.

Additionally, I would not look at today's rise of, mostly religious, nationalism as a positive development as seem to do in the early part of your treatise. In the USA, as you're likely aware, nationalism and rightism are closely bonded with Zionism.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture