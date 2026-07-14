When I published the first article in my new ‘Who is the Enemy?’ series on the Illuminati versus the jews to explain why the problem we face is a primarily jewish one I knew I’d receive some responses/defenses of the Illuminati theory. However, it also elicited a particular counterpoint which deserves a clarification which was basically:

‘What about all the other people who are also a problem?’

The particular reference made was to Bill and Melinda Gates as well as to traditionally powerful American families like the Rockerfellers, but there are dozens of examples that could be (and have been) used with another example being the British Royal Family. Now what I should have been clearer on is that I wasn’t saying that there weren’t other individuals or groups that were/are a problem and that it was ‘just the jews’, but rather that the core issue is jews not ‘the Illuminati’.

No one doubts there are plenty of White traitors to their race and its interests and that they have plenty of motives, but as always, the key fact is who the core problem group/individual is. There is a quick way to test what or who said core problem is which is to find who or what the System that exists makes an absolute exception for and whom it will protect at all costs even to the point of sacrificing other client groups.

This is at the heart of Carl Schmitt’s as yet unanswered critique of liberalism and parliamentary democracy in that they are inevitably plutocracies pretending to be democracies so if you can find out who or what the exception to the rule is then you know who the plutocrats (aka your actual rulers) are.

Doing this is remarkably simple in practice and just requires you to utilize Kevin Alfred Strom’s pithy and insightful remark – often falsely attributed to Voltaire - along the lines of:

‘Whom you cannot criticize is who rules you.’

If we apply that line of reasoning in the Middle East and say Russia, we can quickly see how it works in that in say Saudi Arabia you cannot criticize Mohammed bin Salman unless you want to get carted off to a prison, deported and/or generally screwed around with by the Saudi security services with the same holding true in Russia of Vladimir Putin. Now there is nothing wrong with that as dictatorship is paradoxically possibly the most democratic form of government known to man, but the point is that we can see that all but the mildest private criticisms of bin Salman or Putin in their countries will get you in trouble while if you are a strident and public supporter of bin Salman or Putin in their countries then you will be given vastly more leeway (and even support) by their security services.

Now if we apply that line of reasoning back to Western Europe, North America, Oceania and even to an extent the world in general; we can quickly see that the group/individual who cannot be criticized unless you want to get yourself hauled off to prison, fired from your job and/or deported is the jews. You can rail all you like against the Illuminati, the Jesuits, the Freemasons and even to an extent the Zionists with nothing to almost nothing happening to you, but if you dare cross the Rubicon and name the jews as the enemy then all of a sudden, the exception kicks in and you are hauled off to a proverbial oubliette never to be seen again.

Conversely if you publicly name yourself a friend of – and openly support - the Illuminati then absolutely nothing happens and you get no additional perks or privileges from doing so, while whatever you get for doing the same thing with the Jesuits and the Freemasons. However, that is different with Zionists in that if you name yourself a friend of – and openly support – the Zionists then you will get significant perks or privileges yet if you were disparaging in any way towards jews while doing so you would not.

While if you publicly name yourself a friend of – and openly support – the jews then you not only get significant perks and privileges, but the state itself will often openly use some of its resources defend you from any and all criticism.

The point is that what we may call the praxis of power shows you who your rulers really are in who they’ll break the rules to protect and who they’ll break the rules to promote. The only group that fits that description is the jews.

However, are there other powers and groups around trying to influence governments and society in Western Europe, North America and Oceania (etc)?

Certainly, what is important to understand here however is that just because a group or family was powerful/influential in yesteryear does not mean it is as powerful/influential today.

For example, jews were often powerful in medieval Europe and they primarily exercised this power through money and giving out loans to the monarch, the Church, nobility, yeomen and the peasants. Yet all of these groups periodically rose against the jews and drove them out, yet no one would contend that the Church in Europe was not extremely powerful and, in many ways, far more powerful than the jews were. You could also make a similar case for the monarch and the nobility, but the key here is that the levels of power and influence changed over time.

The nobles in the time of Louis XIV in France for example had far less power than they did in the time of Joan d’Arc, while the monarch had vastly more power in the time of Louis XIV than in the time of Joan d’Arc.

Power and influence shifts and you can always tell who is in power (and it can be more than one individual/group if they are allied to or cooperating with one another [think of the Caesar/Crassus/Pompey Triumvirate in Rome for example]) by how the state reacts to your criticism of different groups. If it leaves you alone and could go after you then generally speaking you are criticizing the wrong group(s)/individual(s), but if it heavily rewards support and heavily punishes dissent then you are on to a winner.

No one doubts that the Rockerfeller family, the Gates and others have significant influence in the world, but people don’t generally speaking get thrown in prison for criticizing Bill Gates online yet criticize a jew (and increasingly Israel) and by god you’ll get it in the neck or if you support jews (and Israel) then all of a sudden money and opportunities will begin to flow in your direction like milk and honey.

Consider Jeffrey Epstein: no one has been brought to book concerning his crimes against hundreds if not thousands of girls (and possibly boys too) including Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and like. The key here is that Epstein was working for the power in the world that even Bill Gates and others like him fear: the jews (in this case represented by the Israeli state).

To summarize the situation in this example then: the jews are traditionally a group that Bill Gates knows not to screw with because he has an awareness of the scale of their power and influence, but the jews are aware that Bill Gates is a potential threat to them because of his vast wealth.

So, what do the jews do to neutralize that potential long-term threat?

They set up a honeypot operation via the Israeli intelligence services in order to obtain what the KGB used to call kompromat. This is compromising/damaging information on someone/an organization in order to use as blackmail/motivation to get them to do what you want them to do and/or to stop them doing something you don’t want them to do.

In this case the jews have Bill Gates and the many rich and/or influential fools (hello Donald Trump and Prince Andrew) who fell into their Epstein honeypot operation like him by the short and curlies so they can exercise a significant amount of control and influence over them. Ergo the problem isn’t that non-jews don’t have power and influence, but rather that jewish power and influence is so vast and layered (i.e., there are a lot of different elements and fail safes in it) that traditional and competing non-jewish elites steer clear of or are somewhat influenced by the jews.

Ergo when we want to understand who the problem really is throwing out Bill Gates and the Rockefeller family is not a valid argument against or a lacunae, because if we understand the current situation among the elite then they are cowering and/or confirming ‘for fear of the jews’ not because of the fear of any other individual and/or group.

The problem is the jews: it is that simple.