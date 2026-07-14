Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Bernard
8d

And the playbook that has been followed by the world powers has been jewish (talmudic, noahide, etc)

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Sy's avatar
Sy
8d

Sooner or later, almost everyone shall come to the inevitable conclusion that, as nominal Jew Stanley Kubrick put it so VERY well, "Adolf Hitler was right about almost everything."

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