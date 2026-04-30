Recently there has been a significant kerfuffle going on in the Orthodox and ultra-Orthodox world over a ‘kashrus incident’ in April 2026 in the primarily Orthodox/ultra-Orthodox town of Lakewood in New Jersey that is broadly hilarious, but also illustrative of the jewish mentality and its proximity to what psychologists prefer to call psychopathy in the sense of the condition rather than the dark triad/tetrad characteristic.

We read at the ultra-Orthodox jewish community news site ‘Anash’ on 29th April 2026 how there was:

‘A troubling incident in the Lakewood–Toms River area has raised major concern after three young children mistakenly ate non-kosher food due to confusion between two similarly named restaurants. According to a report by CBN, the incident unfolded while the children’s parents were out of town. A frum babysitter ordered dinner through Uber Eats, intending to order from a kosher restaurant. When the food arrived, the three children sat down to eat. One of the children, an 8-year-old, reportedly went over to a cousin’s home and joined the other two children for the meal. “Three frum children sat down and ate treif,” said a source who spoke with the family. “Only later on, when the older sister came home, did she realize what had happened.” The confusion appears to have stemmed from the similarity between “Smash House Burgers,” a newly opened kosher establishment in Toms River that opened just the week before, and “Smashburger,” a non-kosher chain. The kosher restaurant, which recently opened in the area, offers items that had not previously been widely available locally, including kosher versions of cheeseburgers. According to the report, the kosher establishment was not clearly labeled as “kosher” on Uber Eats, unlike many other eateries, making it even easier to confuse with the non-kosher chain. Many described the broader concern, with one commentator noting that “the Lakewood area was introduced to a food item that has never been offered locally, and within a week a terrible michshol happened.” The incident has since sparked widespread discussion within the community, with many weighing in on responsibility and next steps. Some have raised concerns about the types of items being offered, which are similar to non kosher foods. Others focused on additional practical solutions to prevent similar incidents, including ensuring clearer labeling on delivery platforms. “Clearly mark yourself as kosher on Uber Eats,” one online commenter urged. “Every kosher eatery says ‘Kosher’ on Uber Eats, but Smash House Burger does not, so it can easily be mixed up with the treif Smashburger – and that’s most likely what happened to this poor frum baby sister,” he added. At the same time, some pushed back against placing blame on any single party. As one community member put it, “Is it the babysitter’s fault? Is it the store? Is it the children? Everyone is pointing fingers, but if these were your children you would be talking very differently.” “The leaders of Lakewood and Toms River need to move quickly, along with the owners of this food establishment, to make sure this can’t happen again,” he added.’ (1)

This should have been a relatively minor thing in that a jewish babysitter made an honest mistake and ordered non-kosher certified (treif) food from a non-kosher establishment called ‘Smashburger’ on Uber Eats rather from kosher certified food from a jewish-run establishment called ‘Smash House Burgers’. The halakhah on this is fairly simple: admit your mistake, purify yourself and the children (via immersion in the local mikvah) and presumably them kasher any utensils and plates used (via immersion in the local mikvah or by using fire).

It isn’t hard nor complicated.

However predictably – as we get a sense of in the ‘Anash’ article – jews are shrieking about how it is in essence ‘the goyim’s fault’, because kosher non-kosher sounding food had been introduced and then a jewess promptly orders the original non-kosher version by mistake and jews promptly demand to be rid all ‘goyische food’ (ironically I haven’t found a food yet that jews invented and all quintessential ‘jewish foods’ are simply appropriated/stolen from non-jews by jews).

We can more clearly this lack of taking any kind of responsibility and blaming non-jews in general for something they played no part in the article on the controversy by Rabbi Yair Hoffman at ‘VIN News’ where he writes how:

‘The story has been spreading across WhatsApp groups and frum news sites for the past several days. The details vary depending on which version one encountered. A family in the Lakewood area was without parents at home one evening. Dinner was ordered through Uber Eats. The intended restaurant was Smash House Burgers — a kosher establishment with locations in several cities, well known to many. The actual restaurant the order went to was Smashburger, the national chain that serves bacon, cheeseburgers, and milkshakes. In one version, the family caught the mistake when the packaging looked unfamiliar and the food was not eaten. In another, three children sat down and ate before anyone realized what had happened. The differences matters, and should not be glossed over, but for what needs to be said now, the discrepancy is almost beside the point. Because in either version of the story, the same critical safeguard was missing. There was no kosher seal – or rather: there was no checking for one. Other conversations abound: “Kosher restaurant shouldn’t use a confusing name!” “Why do we need to follow goyisha names for restaurants?” “Uber Eats should label kosher establishments more clearly!” “Hashgachos shouldn’t permit menu items that resemble cheeseburgers!” And more.’ (2)

Put bluntly: jews are trying to manipulate a simple honest mistake by a jewess into it somehow being ‘the fault of the goyim’ because of how ‘goyim name their restaurants’, ‘goyim shouldn’t be allowed to eat cheeseburgers near jews’ and it is ‘all the fault of the goyim at Uber Eats’.

Hoffmann however is refreshingly clear that this has nothing to do with non-jews and everything to do with jews just expecting everyone to cater to them and not doing any due diligence whatsoever when he writes:

‘So here is the question that the conversation around the Smash House incident has not asked but needs to be asked plainly: If the family had actually received their intended order from the kosher Smash House — and if everything else about the story had unfolded the way it did — would they have noticed the seals? Would they have looked for them? Would they have known what they were looking for? The short and honest answer, is just plain “no.” This is because the seal requirement, despite being a foundational halacha codified in Yoreh Deah is simply not part of the average frum consumer’s mental checklist when food arrives at the door.’ (3)

Hoffmann’s common sense on this issue however is clearly the minority opinion on this with jews trying to make a jewish mistake into ipso facto ‘anti-Semitism’ because they refuse to accept any responsibility whatsoever for their mistakes and that – along with the extreme narcissism that drives such an attitude – is why jews are best describes as a broadly psychopathic ethno-racial group and which in turn explains why they are so effective in pushing their interests but also why they cannot seem to ever understand that anti-Semitism is almost always the result of jewish behaviour.

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References

(1) https://anash.org/lakewood-resturant-mix-up-ends-with-frum-kids-eating-treif/

(2) https://vinnews.com/2026/04/28/the-smash-house-story-and-a-curriculum-every-yeshiva-should-adopt/

(3) Idem.