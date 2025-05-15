Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Martin's avatar
Will Martin
14h

Another hit, Karl. Name Them and Shame Them; you're one of the few people talking about these semitic filthbags.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jirty Dew's avatar
Jirty Dew
7h

tbf theyre all pornographers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture