Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andre's avatar
Andre
5h

Very interesting, how Australia has fallen, it's tragic. You're doing great work btw, amazing scholarship!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture