The late liberal MP, broadcaster and media personality Sir Clement Freud - grandson of Sigmund Freud - has been publicly accused of having been a serial paedophile and child molester pretty much his whole life. He stands accused by two women of having repeatedly raped them as young girls between the 1940s and 1970s. (1)

Sylvia Woosely has stated that when she went to live with the twenty-four year old Freud - and his wife Jill - just after the couple had married when she was ten following the breakup of her own parent's marriage. This break up may have been caused by the fact that Freud was sleeping with her mother and Woosely even testifies that Freud openly compared how she performed in the bedroom when measured against her mother. (2)

Soon after she arrived in his household Freud began to systematically sexually abuse her and did so for years afterwards. For example when Woosely turned eighteen; Freud turned up at her house, forced his way in and violently raped her. (3)

Another woman - who has chosen to remain anonymous - has also formally testified to the fact that Freud repeatedly sexually abused her as a child in 1973 when she was thirteen. In addition Freud openly propositioned her and a similarly-aged female friend for 'naked fun' (i.e., sex) a year later. (4)

After these two brave women broke the wall of silence about Freud's 'extra-curricular' activities. A third victim Vicky Hayes has come forward to testify that when she was seventeen Freud – who she had known as a family friend since she was fourteen – turned up at her house and raped her. This is doubly horrific because Freud took away Hayes innocence and her first experience of sexual intercourse and was a trusted friend of the family but was violently raping her. (5)

Incidentally it also turns out that Hayes reported Freud to the British police in 2010, but that the police didn't follow this lead up because he was dead and therefore they 'weren't interested'. (6) This lends further credence to the allegation that the British police and governmental institutions - such as the BBC - have been responsible for a system cover-up of the extent to which their members and associates were involved in paedophilia, rape and sexual abuse. (7)

We know that these allegations against Freud are likely to be true since his still living wife Jill has not denied them or defended Freud, but simply publicly apologized to the victims. (8) If even his own wife - who incidentally has had at least one affair with a sixteen year old boy (Jonathan Self) in 1975 when she was forty-eight - (9) won't defend him. Then the simple fact is that these claims are likely to be all too true.

It does rather seem that Sir Clement Freud was yet another jewish paedophile in the British establishment in the vein of the late (Lord) Leon Brittan: doesn’t it?

