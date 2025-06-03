In yet another case of a jewish child molester rampaging around the United States and getting extremely lenient treatment we have Simon Benisty of the Satmar Hasidim.

By way of beginning long-standing jewish anti-child molester campaigner Yerachmiel Lopin commented on his ‘Frum Follies’ blog on 7th February 2013 that:

‘Forty-five year old Simon Benisty, a Haredi resident of Boro Park, was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree involving an 8-year-old girl and a ten-year-old girl and was sentenced to only eleven months. According to the sex offender registry he is considered violent. He was deported on 10-5-10, only 7 months after his conviction. Yesterday a mere sixteen months after he got out of jail, he was arrested in Israel and confessed to similar assaults against at least another eleven children. Brooklyn District Attorney Hynes likes to brag about his Kol Tzedek program and how it deals with sex abuse in the ultra-orthodox community. Let’s see him take credit for this success, a likely outgrowth of another one of his many sweetheart plea bargains for molesters. Nuchem Rosenberg is not that far from right when he says “That Irish drunkard Charles Hynes drinks the blood of Jewish children with his Irish whiskey.” I am not going to go that far. I don’t know if he is an alcoholic and I don’t know his favorite drink. I do know that he cuts deals for Jewish votes over the bodies of Jewish children. I am willing to bet that even Satmar will support his reelection bid in spite of their resentment over the Weberman conviction which exposed the impotence of their political power. They still know that they have no better friend than Charles Hynes. The same cannot be said for over a dozen young girls in Brooklyn and Jerusalem.’ (1)

This was after Benisty admitted to sexually assaulting and violently raping ‘at least 11 minors’ in Israel after getting deported by the United States government to Israel in 2010 after serving an eleven-month prison sentence after being found guilty of similarly violently raping both an eight- and ten-year girl in Borough Park, New York. (2)

Indeed, so bad were Benisty’s violent rapes of underage girls in Israel that it seems that his own ultra-Orthodox sect alerted the Israeli police (for once) about what he was up to (3) after getting his off with an extremely light sentence in New York thanks to the close (and corrupt) relationship between former Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes - about whom I quoted Lopin angrily railing above - and the local ultra-Orthodox rabbis. (4)

Thus, we can see that even jews apparently have their limits about how far they will go to protect jewish child molesters although one rather suspects that had Benisty been violently raping underage gentile girls in Israel then the rabbonim would have been far less worried and inclined to report what they suspected to the police.

