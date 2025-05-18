Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
9h

The BBC did produce some excellent stuff.

It's such a shame that they became the pathetic, woke propagandists that they are today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture