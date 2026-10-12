Our next case study regarding jewish child molesters is a largely unknown case that was largely only reported on locally in the New Jersey and New York area in 1999 concerning an orthodox jewish professor of music and head of the fine arts program at Manhattan College named Samuel Aster.

Aster also doubled as a private piano teacher which he conducted in his home in the heavily jewish township of Teaneck, New Jersey and this is where the child molestation and rape charges come from when his crimes finally caught up with him in June 1999.

Seamus McGraw wrote in ‘The Record’ of Hackensack, New Jersey on 7th June 1999 how:

‘A 60-year-old piano teacher from Teaneck has been charged with molesting one of his young students, authorities said Sunday. Prosecutors said they were investigating whether Samuel S. Aster of Churchill Road may also have molested other children, all of them young girls. Authorities said Aster was arrested shortly after midnight Saturday at his home on charges that he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old Teaneck girl during a piano lesson on Friday at his house. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. The girl told her parents about the incident, and they immediately contacted Teaneck police and investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Ike Gavzy said. Investigators searched Aster’s house and recovered evidence indicating that Aster may have sexually assaulted several other young girls, Gavzy said. He declined to elaborate. “Let’s just say this is an ongoing investigation,” Gavzy said. Sources close to the case said investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Unit were expected to interview several other girls and their families Sunday and today. Those interviews were delayed, authorities said, because at least some are members of Teaneck’s Orthodox Jewish community who could not have been reached on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath. It was not immediately clear how many students Aster taught, or how he solicited them. No one answered the door Sunday at the sprawling, Tudor-style house where Aster has lived with his wife and their 21-year-old son for the past decade.’ (1)

While the ‘New York Times’ added on 8th June 1999 that:

‘A music teacher was being held in $1 million bail yesterday after Bergen County authorities arrested him on suspicion of sexually assaulting young girls who had gone to him for piano lessons. The teacher, Samuel S. Aster, 60, was arrested shortly after midnight Friday after an 8-year-old girl had reported to her parents earlier that day that she had been sexually abused by Mr. Aster during a piano lesson at his Teaneck home. Mr. Aster was charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. Mr. Aster, who has a wife and a 21 year-old son, also taught music at Manhattan College. William Schmidt, the Bergen County Prosecutor, said other children might have been involved and the investigation was continuing. “A number of children may be involved and a number of them may be from the Orthodox Jewish community,” he said. He said some parents or possible victims could not be reached on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath.’ (2)

Then it emerged in a clarifying report from the local police department by the ‘New York Times’ on 9th June 1999 that following a search warrant having been executed at Aster’s home; the case had gone from ‘alleged victims said he did’ to ‘we know he did what they claimed he did because he filmed it and we just found his homemade child porn collection’.

To wit:

‘Videotapes that are said to show a 60-year-old piano teacher sexually assaulting some of the children who came to his Teaneck home for piano lessons were found in a weekend search of the man’s house, investigators familiar with the case said. The investigators said the videotapes appeared to have been secretly recorded by the teacher, Samuel S. Aster. The videotapes have led the investigators to question several other children and families about their contacts with the teacher. Investigators said there may be more charges filed against Mr. Aster, who was first arrested on Friday after an 8-year-old student complained to her parents that he had fondled her. The parents reported the accusation to the police.’ (3)

Then on 23rd June 1999 we further learn from Agnes Hooper Gottlieb writing in ‘The Record’ of Hackensack, New Jersey that local police now believed that Aster had assaulted at least five more victims based on testimony and that they had found homemade video of Aster raping at least seven girls based on their analysis of Aster’s homemade child porn collection. (4)

Then on 24th June 1999 – perhaps predictably and in an attempt to get out of going into general population in prison where his lifespan would likely be measured in hours and days not months and years – Aster admitted to raping and sexually assaulting numerous young children and perhaps inexplicably – we may reasonably assume this was yet another case of the orthodox rabbinate exercising its political and financial muscle over local politicians and judges (aka jewish privilege) - Aster was let out by authorities on bail whereupon he was found dead in his home by wife having hung himself. (5)

And so, ends the fast-moving story of Samuel Aster being discovered to be a serial child rapist who targeted – as both ‘The New York Times’ and ‘The Record’ heavily implied – both jewish and non-jewish children.

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References

(1) https://theawarenesscenter.blogspot.com/1999/06/case-of-samuel-s-aster.html

(2) Idem.

(3) https://www.nytimes.com/1999/06/09/nyregion/metro-news-briefs-new-jersey-videotapes-said-to-show-assaults-on-students.html

(4) https://theawarenesscenter.blogspot.com/1999/06/case-of-samuel-s-aster.html

(5) https://www.nytimes.com/1999/11/04/nyregion/metro-news-briefs-new-jersey-2nd-teacher-kills-self-after-sex-abuse-charge.html