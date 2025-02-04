It was quite a shock when on 6th January 2025 Sam Altman – the jewish founder of ‘OpenAI’ whose most famous creation is the ‘ChatGPT’ AI interface (personally I doubt it can remotely be classed as artificial intelligence but rather fancy machine learning) – was formally accused in a civil lawsuit by his sister Ann Altman of raping and sodomizing her as a child.

As Peter Hoskins writing for the BBC explains:

‘ChatGPT creator Sam Altman's sister, Ann Altman, has filed a lawsuit alleging that he regularly sexually abused her between 1997 and 2006. The lawsuit, which was filed on 6 January in a US District Court in the Eastern District of Missouri, alleges that the abuse started when she was three and Mr Altman was 12. Mr Altman, who is the chief executive of OpenAI, the firm behind artificial intelligence (AI) software ChatGPT, denied the claims in a joint statement on X with his mother and two brothers, external.’ (1)

We also learn the details of both the accusation and situation later in Hoskins’ article when he writes that:

‘Mr Altman said he gives his sister monthly financial support, pays her bills and rent, and offered to buy her a house, but that she "continues to demand more money from us". But Ms Altman claims her brother "groomed and manipulated" her and performed sex acts on her over several years, including "rape, sexual assault, molestation, sodomy, and battery", according to a court filing seen by the BBC. Ms Altman said she sustained "great bodily injury", severe emotional distress and depression. She added that she had incurred numerous medical bills because of medical and mental health treatment for her injuries.’ (2)

Now there’s a couple of things to pick out here:

A) The alleged abuse occurred between 1997 and 2006.

B) That Ann Altman was three years old and Sam Altman twelve years old in 1997.

C) That Sam Altman’s mother and two brothers seem to support his side of the story.

D) Ann Altman claims the abuse was emotional, physical and sexual (including sodomizing her).

E) Sam Altman alleges that Ann Altman is ‘mentally ill’ and has been in treatment.

F) Sam Altman claims the purpose of this lawsuit is to ‘demand more money from us’.

The thing that stands out to me here is that while the evidence is very ‘he said, she said’ and there may (or may not) be physical or documentation of physical evidence to corroborate Ann Altman’s allegations is three of these points: B, E and F.

B because the ages that such abuse allegedly began seems right for a teenage Sam Altman who was confused about his burgeoning sexuality with the onset of puberty – he is after all a homosexual – (3) trying to use his sister as a means by which to understand, explore and satisfy these uncomfortable new feelings and desires.

This is doubly likely because Sam Altman has been fingered by those who have worked for/with him as a psychopath (4) before all these allegations arose and such conduct described by Ann Altman – and her resultant alleged mental instability – would be pretty standard for the victim of a clinical psychopath which also fits into E and the labelling of the victim of a psychopath as ‘mentally ill’/’mentally unstable’. (5)

While as regards F this is manifestly untrue since the monetary amount in damages that Ann Altman is seeking is tiny and not significant at all as the ‘Sky News’ article documents when they state that:

‘His sister's lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $75,000 (£60,700), punitive damages, and for the costs of the lawsuit. It also requests a jury trial.’ (6)

In other words: the fact that Sam Altman is accusing Ann Altman of F which - as we have seen - is manifestly untrue suggests that we should more than sceptical than not of C (Altman and his family members’ joint denial of Ann Altman’s claims) and gives more credence to Ann Altman’s claims that when combined with the widespread belief that Sam Altman is a psychopath and also A, B and D matching a normal grooming and abuse escalation pattern; it suggests there is potentially far more to Ann Altman’s claims about the emotional, physical and sexual abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her brother Sam Altman than it would first appear.

We shall see!

