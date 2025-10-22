Recently yet another ‘Holocaust Survivor’ has had her story highlighted in the mainstream media after she went and topped herself in Switzerland with her similarly jewish husband Michael.

Vanessa Etienne writing for ‘People’ characterizes her ‘Holocaust’ story as follows:

‘Ruth Posner was just a child when she survived and escaped the Treblinka concentration camp in Poland with her aunt. She was on the run for three years before settling in the United Kingdom. Later in life she became a successful actress, dancer, author and Holocaust educator. She married her husband Michael in 1950 but the couple faced tragedy in 1998 when their only child, son Jeremy, died at age 37 during recovery from heroin addiction. Last month, on Sept. 23, Posner, 96, and Michael, 97, ended their own lives. They let their family and friends know of their decision in an email, reviewed by The Times. “So sorry not to have mentioned it,” they wrote, “but when you receive this email we will have shuffled off this mortal coil.”’ (1)

Now anyone who knows anything about the history of the so-called ‘Holocaust’ will know exactly why my ears immediately pricked up.

She escaped from Treblinka – allegedly a pure extermination camp - as a child with her aunt.

Well, that’s unusual so I thought I’d look into it to see if I could find any more detail and it turns out it is just journalistic hyperbole – probably based on Posner’s own nonsense claims – since the ‘Holocaust Educational Trust’ gives a much more generic version of the events of Posner’s life.

We read that:

‘Ruth Posner was born in Warsaw in 1929 and lived with her parents Anna and Marian. The family moved to Radom, about 100km from Warsaw before the war. By the end of the Holocaust, Ruth’s parents, uncles, aunts and cousins were all murdered. Only Ruth and one of her aunts survived. After the Germans invaded, the family was marched to the Radom Ghetto. Ruth’s father arranged work in a leather goods factory for Ruth and her aunt. The factory was located outside of town and helped keep Ruth away from the deportations from the ghetto. Once a week the workers were marched to the town baths and on one of these occasions Ruth and her aunt escaped to the non-Jewish side. Ruth hid with a Catholic family and during the Warsaw Uprising in 1944, she was taken prisoner and sent to Germany. She was imprisoned as a Polish Catholic due to her false identity. Towards the end of the war, Ruth was put on a train to Essen. The Allies were bombing the town and many around Ruth were killed. She hid on a local farm until the end of the war.’ (2)

Posner’s story is both interesting and illuminating in that her family moved from Warsaw to Radom – south of Warsaw – before the outbreak of war in September 1939 and she was predictably moved by the German authorities into the newly created Radom Ghetto circa March 1941.

The Germans then allowed her – and her aunt – to work outside the ghetto in a leather goods factory, but we are also then told that the Germans were kind enough to march all the jews from the Radom Ghetto to the Radom city baths once a week for them to relax, swim and get properly clean – the Radom city baths would have likely been based around at least one swimming pool but I can find little solid information about the ones that existed in 1941 – and Posner and her aunt ‘escaped’ by dodging into the ‘non-jewish side’ of the Radom city baths. Then they pretended to be Polish Catholics till 1945 and were caught up in the Warsaw Uprising in 1944 before being captured by the Germans and shipped off to do war work in Germany as forced labourers in the vicinity of the western German city of Essen from 1944 till they were ‘liberated’ in 1945.

This shows that contrary to what might have been claimed by Posner; the Germans in fact treated her and her aunt rather well and they repaid the kindness shown to them by the Germans by escaping from custody and pretending to be Poles; one wonders how many ‘Poles’ who subsequently committed atrocities and war crimes against the Germans were in fact ‘escaped jews’ who had appropriated Polish names.

However, the claim by Etienne that Posner ‘escaped the Treblinka concentration camp’ is I think indicative of the misleading ‘Holocaust’ claim that Posner almost certainly made throughout her life in order to ‘sell her story’ as they say.

This is because the Radom Ghetto was indeed cleared via routing jews through Treblinka from August 1942 but also via Auschwitz till June 1944; thus what Posner was saying was ‘had I not escaped I would have ended going through Treblinka’ and therefore – if we follow the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative – she would have been gassed using a petrol/diesel engine that the Germans had recycled for some reason as a murder method from either a Soviet submarine or tank depending what ‘Holocaust testimony’ you wish to believe.

This is extremely deceptive since at no time was Posner in a German concentration camp and the closest, she ever got was the Radom Ghetto where – by her own account – she was actually treated relatively well.

Thus we can see that Posner is yet another case of a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ whose claims are actually pretty plausible – albeit misrepresented to suggest something the facts behind them don’t actually support – and show that the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative in fact makes little to nonsense and that contrary to the ‘Schindler’s List’ style of ‘Holocaust’ that is conventionally promoted; the truth is that the Germans treated the jews relatively well generally-speaking.

References

(1) https://www.aol.com/articles/holocaust-survivor-ruth-posner-husband-210251881.html

(2) https://www.het.org.uk/news-and-events/1353-ruth-posner-bem-1929-2025