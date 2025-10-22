Karl’s Substack

Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
2h

How is it possible that the Bad Moustache Man nearly wiped out European Jewry and yet there are seemingly millions of "survivors"?

Augur Mayson's avatar
Augur Mayson
10hEdited

Mate I offered this up to another substack author but he declined, seemingly.

You know how The Protocols is roundly denounced and denied as a "forgery" which other pundits have already underscored is a curious word choice? Even though every thing in it reads as prophetic.

Well a decade or so ago I found a 1942 J.T.A. article of the Zionists having a meeting in America which totally lays bare their plot to stuff enough Red Sea Pedestrians into British Palestine to constitute a majority before their inevitable takeover ( after Irgun and Stern gang murders of British soldiers and other terrorism).

I mean, the U.N. should see this... like today. Maybe you can lend it a megaphone.

https://archive.ph/Px43C

It blows out of the water all narratives The Tribe rely upon, except racial crypsis which is what Jewsmellers like me are for. Somebody should show this Francesca Albanese.

