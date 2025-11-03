According to ABC in Australia back in July 2025; yet another jewish paedophile-cum-child molester was detected back in 2021. (1) This in the form of one Ronald Marks who styles himself an aboriginal elder, but who is very clearly largely non-Australian aboriginal in origin.

This is because he looks like this:

Tamara Clark and Else Kenndy explain how:

‘A prominent mentor for young people in the western Victorian town of Horsham has been sentenced for accessing child abuse material. Ronald Marks, 74, was sentenced on Wednesday for accessing the material between 2012 and 2021. Marks is a Wergaia elder known for his roles in children’s cultural education programs in the Wimmera. Marks’s face features in a large mural on a silo at Sheep Hills, in Victoria’s wheat belt. A Horsham magistrate fined Marks $7,500 and ordered him to report to Victoria Police for the next eight years.’ (2)

Put another way; Marks is a paedophile who likes viewing pornography featuring children being sexually abused and/or raped – and has been consuming this material for at least nine years – while also being a prominent ‘children’s mentor’ in the town of Horsham in the major southern state of Victoria of Australia.

The fact that he was accessing this material over a prolonged period and was a ‘children’s mentor’ at the same time goes to suggest that he has likely engaged in more than just viewing such material and has sexually abused and/or raped children himself. Although we do not have direct evidence of such it is a necessary inference that is very likely to be the case.

But what of Marks’ jewishness?

It is true the surname ‘Marks’ doesn’t have to be jewish; it also an obscure English surname from Cornwall and also can be a variant of the German surname ‘Marx’ – which can also be jewish – however nearly all ‘Marxs’ and ‘Marks’ in the British context are jewish - specifically Ashkenazi - in origin. (3)

Further it isn’t widely-known but jews – if they didn’t marry among other jews – in Australia tended to have sexual intercourse with and/or marry Australian aboriginal women and sire lines of ‘jewish aboriginals’ of which we have both records and prominent modern examples. (4)

The truth then is that Ronald Marks is very likely jewish – and indeed the evidence is good enough that we can presume as much unless counterevidence is presented – and thus Marks can also reasonably be labelled a jewish child molester as well as a jewish paedophile.

