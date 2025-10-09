Back in October 2023 the ‘Jewish Chronicle’ quietly reported on yet another ‘jewish child molestation’ incident that had occurred two years earlier in 2021 with its correspondent Orlando Radice writing that:

‘A Jewish dentist has been struck off after he allegedly tried to groom a 13-year-old girl for “sexual gratification”. A General Dental Council (GDC) committee last week heard claims that Richard Prais, 58, told the girl in online exchanges to “show me your body”, saying, “we need to send naughty pics are you up for that [sic]”. Prais, who lives in an £8 million house in north London, also reportedly sent the girl a picture of himself naked in which he was covering his genitals with a hand. The committee heard that having identified himself as a dentist, Prais asked: “Are you really 13?”, to which the girl replied: “Yeah why”. The exchanges lasted over eight days, during which time Prais allegedly directed her to touch intimate body parts and said he wanted to see her naked. A GDC report on the hearing said Prais had pleaded guilty in court two years ago to having “engaged in sexual communication with a child” and had been placed on sex offenders’ register for seven years. The case went unreported until recently, however. Paris spent two years fighting an expensive legal battle against suspension but has now lost and will be banned from the profession. The committee also heard how Prais was arrested in a dawn raid on his home by officers from the Metropolitan Police Online Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation Team. Prais and his wife Frania had initially refused to open the door to officers, the GDC report said. During the raid Prais reportedly deleted an app from his phone which he had been using to communicate with the child. Giving evidence to the committee, Prais said he deeply regretted what he had done and accepted that he was guilty of the offence. He said he was a committed dentist, and that at the time the offence was committed there were considerable stresses in his life and he was mindlessly talking to women on an online app. The committee found “evidence of harmful deep-seated and attitudinal problems in that you persistently denied to both your probation officer and the GDC that the sexually explicit messages you sent to a 13-year girl was for sexual gratification”. They said: “You directed your inappropriate and sexually motivated behaviour towards a vulnerable 13-year-old girl….Your sexually motivated behaviour was wholly unacceptable and seriously damaging to the reputation of the profession and to the public’s confidence in the dental profession.” The GDC Committee concluded that Prais’ “behaviour was fundamentally incompatible with you remaining on the register”.’ (1)

So basically Prais – who was (and presumably still is) a multi-millionaire – pled guilty to having sent a 13-year-old girl – presumably non-jewish – sexually explicit photos of himself and repeatedly requested similar photos of her over the course of approximately eight days.

Interestingly Prais was one of the first people to catch COVID in the UK (and predictably wrote an article about it), (2) he was also the director of a tax accountancy/administration business called ‘Inhouse Tax Administration Ltd’ (3) and his former dental business/surgery was called ‘Prais Dental Care’. (4)

Prais also desperately tried to hold on to his dental license as Radice notes, (5) but what Radice doesn’t note is that Prais claimed that he had been ‘getting help’ for his ‘issues’ (6) and was actually trying to claim – through his lawyer Fiona Horlick - that:

‘Throughout the 8 days you were chatting with the 13-year-old girl, there was no suggestion of meeting in real life, and in fact you stopped communicating and did not respond to her again. She submitted that this was all on-line and no actual harm was caused. Ms Horlick submitted that there is no evidence to suggest a widespread sexual interest in children.’ (7)

Basically, Prais was trying to argue in his General Dental Council hearing with that he wasn’t in fact a child molester-cum-paedophile even through he was apparently desperate to masturbate to photos of a 13-year-old girl, that he wasn’t a child molester-cum-paedophile ‘because he only talked to her for eight days’ and also fatuously – in my view anyway – claimed that he was ‘at no risk of reoffending’.

Clearly Prais is afflicted with what the multi-coloured hair and septum piercing brigade like to call ‘paedosexuality’, but what you and me would call a ‘sexual desire for children’ (aka paedophilia).

Thus, it is fundamentally wrong – as well as objectively evil – that Prais was apparently all but unpunished for his manifested desire to groom 13-year-old girls to send him nude photos and quite possibly – although Prais denied this and the judge inexplicably believed him – for sexual intercourse that he never got to do due to the length of their interaction. Since he only – as far as I can ascertain – received seven years on the sex offenders register and no other punishment with even the mention of his crimes being unreported by the media until this single mention by the ‘Jewish Chronicle’ in October 2023.

