Recently @eisenfaustian on X/Twitter pointed me to another jew who has engaged in… well… fairly horrific sex crimes and wants to engage in extreme BDSM style sex, which was called out by my friends at the Australian nationalist news site ‘The Noticer’.

They write how:

‘A left-wing Jewish academic awaiting sentencing for raping two women in Canberra has complained about the availability of kosher food in jail and claimed he has a pancreatic tumour. Dr Richard Emory McGary Jr, 39, was found guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent by an ACT Supreme Court jury in July and had his bail revoked ahead of sentencing proceedings. McGary, who has lodged an appeal, faced two previous trials – the first aborted and the second ending with a hung jury – but in the third was found to have raped one woman in his room at the Australian National University in 2016, and a second at a reserve in 2020. During a sentencing hearing on Monday one victim said McGary had committed an act of “intimate destruction” and that he “chose, repeatedly, to cause immense harm”, ABC News reported. Prosecutors read a statement from the second victim where she said McGary “gutted my trust” and had threatened her, her family and her dog, and forced her to endure a thousand days of PTSD while awaiting trial. “I cannot fully describe the irreparable damage [McGary] has inflicted,” she said. McGary told the court he still denied committing the offences and as a result would not take part in a sex offenders program in jail, where the court heard he has been bashed by other prisoners. He complained kosher food was not available in jail, saying it had begun to be provided at some meals but not others. McGary also told the court he did not have access to medications, and claimed he had a pancreatic tumour that was “not benign and has to go”, but was unable to provide proof when asked by prosecutor Trent Hickey. Mr Hickey called for McGary to be jailed for a significant period of time, saying he was not remorseful, and that it was difficult to assess his prospects of rehabilitation. “The difficulty is that he just does not believe he has done anything wrong,” Mr Hickey said. McGary, who is a citizen of the United States but not Australia, will be sentenced in November, but the court requested evidence of his tumour diagnosis be provided beforehand. In 2024 McGary sought to have his trial vacated on six grounds, including his Jewish ethnicity and faith, which he argued precluded the possibility of a fair trial due to the political climate at the time, but all were dismissed by Chief Justice Lucy McCallum. He also tried to get the jury in his second trial discharged when some of the jurors asked for counselling to help them deal with the graphic content of text message evidence where he discussed his BDSM sexual fantasies. In an online profile from 2019 McGary was described as a legal academic then studying a PhD in law at the ANU’s National Centre for Indigenous Studies on the topic of “Racism in the Criminal Law of Australia”. “Rick has a long personal and family history of fighting institutional racism in the courtroom. He is himself a mixed race Texan with significant Cherokee Indian ancestry, a former researcher for the Innocence Project of Texas, the son of an international womens’ rights lawyer, and the grandson of the attorney who desegregated Texas public schools,” the profile states. “Currently living in Canberra, Rick is incredibly grateful for the opportunities he is receiving in Australia, and hopes to help make a difference here as well.”’ (1)

Now as ‘The Noticer’ does an excellent job of bringing out the facts of the case; I don’t have to do too much here, but I will first answer the point of ‘how do we know McGary is jewish’.

Well, I can’t find a direct citation of it being the case, but what ‘The Noticer’ appears to have rightly picked up is that there is no mention of McGary converting to Judaism or meeting with a rabbi to do so, which would be a requirement to get kosher food in Australia’s prison system.

So, he seems to be able to demand kosher food without converting which means he was jewish to begin with, and while I cannot find any obvious jewishness in his ancestry: (2) the simple truth is that he wouldn’t be able to demand kosher food unless he was jewish or had converted to Judaism (and we have no evidence of or reference to the latter I can find).

We therefore have to conclude that McGary is jewish in some way – the likeliest given what evidence we have is ancestry given his affirmation of such at his trial as reported by ‘The Noticer’ – and thus ‘The Noticer’ is correct in labelling him jewish.

The other point on which I will note is the fact that jews have extreme sexual fantasies – often we see this represented in the significant jewish involvement and support for BDSM groups and sex cults such as NXIVM (3) as well as engaging in extreme versions of it on a personal basis as has been revealed about famous jewish author Neil Gaiman (4) and ‘George Soros’ right-hand man’ Howard Rubin in recent years (5) with this kind of activity being actively linked to their jewishness by other ‘jewish kinksters’ – (6) that are clearly hinted about in the discussion about McGary’s rape of the two women – one in 2016 and one in 2020 – (7) with one woman at least being so badly tormented she now has PTSD. (8)

Indeed, so horrific were the assaults that McGary engaged in that he is seemingly being actively hunted by other non-jewish inmates at the prisons he is sent to (9) which tells you how vile a human being McGary is, on the level of a child molester in prison. This doesn’t bode well for his health but does for the justice that has been denied to the women who McGary raped.

The truth is that McGary is yet another jew who shouldn’t be in prison but rather have been subjected to the long drop.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.noticer.news/rick-mcgary-canberra-rapist-kosher-complaint/

(2) See: https://remcooks.com/2017/02/14/in-loving-memory-of-richard-emory-mcgary-aka-the-sweetieman/

(3) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/nxivms-jewish-connection

(4) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/neil-gaiman-batshit-bullying-and

(5) https://nypost.com/2021/07/31/how-george-soros-money-manager-was-accused-of-bdsm-assaults/

(6) For example: https://www.damemagazine.com/2015/12/11/whats-so-kinky-about-judaism/

(7) https://region.com.au/double-rapist-dr-richard-mcgary-suffered-shocking-assault-in-acts-jail/905027/

(8) https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-10-13/victim-irreparable-damage-inflicted-by-convicted-rapist-canberra/105884230

(9) https://region.com.au/double-rapist-dr-richard-mcgary-suffered-shocking-assault-in-acts-jail/905027/