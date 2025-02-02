Richard Dreyfuss – a jewish actor best known for appearing in the classic film ‘Jaws’ – is a prominent left-wing political activist who has often sought to have politicians that he doesn’t like impeached and tried for an assortment of charges justified or otherwise.

According to the ‘Times of Israel’ he was accused and then proven – by his own confession in this case – of being guilty of sexual harassment and assault against those in within the jewish-dominated world of Hollywood.

To wit:

‘A writer who worked for Richard Dreyfuss on a TV comedy special in the 1980s said he sexually harassed her for years and exposed himself to her in a studio lot trailer. Jessica Teich told the New York magazine blog Vulture.com that the actor made continual, overt and lewd comments and invitations after they met at a theater where she worked and Dreyfuss appeared. Dreyfuss agent Barry McPherson on Saturday denied the actor ever exposed himself to Teich but that he acknowledged to Vulture other encounters Dreyfuss now realizes were inappropriate. The revelations were among fresh developments in the sexual harassment scandal that has rolled through Hollywood and other industries. In 1987, when Teich was working for Dreyfuss on development of an ABC show script, she said she was summoned to his trailer on the set of one of his films and he exposed his genitals to her. Dreyfuss said he thought the two were involved in a playful “consensual seduction ritual.” He told Vulture that he flirted with Teich but is now “horrified and bewildered to discover that it wasn’t consensual.” Teich said she decided to speak out after Dreyfuss tweeted support for his son, Harry, after the younger Dreyfuss went public with accusations that Kevin Spacey groped his crotch when he was 18.’ (1)

A ‘consensual seduction ritual’?

I mean really…

I don’t think I need to say any more than that!

