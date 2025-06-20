Another recent-ish jewish child molester about whom little information beyond the initial charging decision and the details behind the crime – a lot of these cases appear to be deliberately suppressed as a matter of policy – (1) is that of Reuven Bogoff of Wheeling, Illinois.

According to the ‘Daily Herald’ of Illinois that:

‘A Wheeling man was charged with criminal sexual assault Sunday morning after reportedly abusing an underage victim for years, according to Chicago Police officials. Reuven Bogoff, 58, of the 400 block of Plum Creek Drive was charged in Cook County bond court with predatory criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault, Chicago police said. The charges stem from incidents that occurred between 1999 and 2003 on the 2800 block of West Estes Avenue in Chicago, according to police. The assaults started when the victim was 11 and ended when the victim was 15, police said. Chicago Police were first notified of the incidents on June 26, 2011, and their investigation is still ongoing.’ (2)

We further learn from the ‘Chicago Sun Times’ of 18th July 2011 that:

‘A Wheeling man accused of sexually assaulting his son’s young friend for a four-year period a decade ago was ordered held on bail of $250,000 Sunday by a Cook County judge. Reuven “Randy” Bogoff, 59, — charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault — allegedly abused the boy between 1999-2003 at his former Chicago home in the 2800 block of West Estes. The boy, now 22, then between ages 11 and 15, came to police with the allegations last month, court records show. Bogoff was free on bail for another alleged criminal sexual assault dating to the mid-1990s when he was re-arrested last week, prosecutors said. Bogoff, wearing a yellow shirt, glasses and a beard in court, shook his head repeatedly as the new allegations were detailed in court on Sunday. His attorney, Kevin Rosner, said Bogoff had deep roots in Skokie’s Orthodox Jewish community and convinced Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesel to let him leave the state to continue his job as a traveling salesman for Electro Industries if he makes bail.’ (3)

So basically to sum up the situation in July 2011: Bogoff – an Orthodox jewish salesman – has been charged for raping an 11 year old boy – who was his son’s friend and may or may not be jewish himself – for circa four years between 1999 and 2003 and was in the clear until the boy came forward to tell the police what Bogoff had repeatedly done to him as a child.

Bogoff was then charged and seems to have convinced the judge to grant him bail and since we hear no more of Bogoff – other than that he was a devout jew and a significant member of the local jewish community – (4) either he appears to have skipped bail and never been caught (and may or may not be in Israel) or he was successfully convicted of the crimes with which he was charged and the information was subsequently suppressed somehow by the local – and rather embarrassed – jewish community.

