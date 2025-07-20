On 18th June 2025 we were treated to the news that a jewess named Renee Hoberman from New York had plead guilty to distributing (extreme) child pornography – including that of babies being sexually assaulted - while she was working as a social worker/child therapist depending on who you ask. (1)

The press release from the US Justice Department is pretty self-explanatory hence I quote it at length:

‘Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Renee Hoberman, also known as “Rina,” a licensed social worker, pleaded guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography. The proceeding was held before United States District Judge Joanna Seybert. When sentenced, Hoberman faces a minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, and up to 20 years in prison. Joseph Nocella, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; Michael Alfonso, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, New York (HSI); and Patrick Ryder, Commissioner, Nassau County Police Department, announced the guilty plea. “The defendant, a licensed social worker, admitted to distributing extremely vile and unthinkable videos depicting the horrific sexual abuse of babies. The videos the defendant distributed and sought for her own perverse pleasure showed the most innocent members of our society being restrained and violently raped,” stated United States Attorney Nocella. “The defendant’s crimes should outrage and offend every decent member of our society. My Office will relentlessly pursue predators like this defendant who victimize those who often cannot speak for themselves. We will work tirelessly to ensure that those who harm children and perpetuate the plague of child sexual abuse and child pornography are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.” Mr. Nocella expressed his appreciation to HSI and the Nassau County Police Department for their work on the case. As set forth in court filings and on the record at today’s plea proceeding, Hoberman admitted to using encrypted social media messaging applications to upload, receive, and trade digital videos and images depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including several videos of infants six months to one year of age being physically restrained and raped by an adult male as the infants cried and frantically screamed for the duration of the videos. The defendant also engaged in multiple online “chats” concerning child sexual molestation. In these chats, the defendant, posing as the father of several minor children, claimed to have sex with the children and punish them by getting naked, stripping the children naked, and spanking them while the other children watched. The defendant invited another user to visit “his” family in New York to spank and sexually abuse the children. In addition, the defendant described sexually abusing “his” children and their friends, and then uploaded and sent two videos containing child sexual abuse material, claiming that these videos depicted the defendant’s own children. According to public records and as alleged in court documents, during the same time period that Hoberman was distributing child sexual abuse material online, she was also working as a therapist with an organization based in Melville, New York, which serves children up to the age of 17.’ (2)

Now if you ask me Hoberman should executed not imprisoned for her vile crimes, but how do we know she is jewish you ask?

Well, the surname ‘Hoberman’ is a German-jewish surname as ‘Family Search’ explains:

‘Americanized form of German Höbermann: occupational name for someone whose work involved lifting heavy loads (see Hober ) or habitational name for someone from Höver near Uelzen. Jewish (Ashkenazic): occupational name for a dealer in oats, from Yiddish hober ‘oats’ + man ‘man’.’ (3)

The fact that Hoberman comes from a heavily jewish city/state – New York – albeit one also with a significant historic German immigrant presence, and the fact that the Ashkenazi surname is simply ‘Hoberman’ while the German surname is actually ‘Höbermann’ (‘Hoebermann’) indicates a strong likelihood that Hoberman is actually of jewish not German origin in the absence of any evidence to the contrary.

Therefore, until we have direct evidence to the contrary Renee Hoberman is a jewish child pornographer and paedophile.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.wkbn.com/news/national-world/former-ny-social-worker-pleads-guilty-in-vile-child-abuse-case/

(2) https://www.justice.gov/usao-edny/pr/long-island-child-therapist-pleads-guilty-distribution-child-pornography

(3) https://www.familysearch.org/en/surname?surname=hoberman