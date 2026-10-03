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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Oct 3

i am kinda surprised he did not go for the traditional six million...

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Ryan
Oct 3

The number of six million Jews in imminent peril that get's published in various news outlets throughout the western world goes back to even before the First World War. @thealternativehypothesis did a stream covering the phenomenon years ago (https://odysee.com/@TheAltHype:6/May2:2).

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