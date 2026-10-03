In 1944 the editor of ‘The Sentinel’ – a long-running jewish community weekly periodical in Chicago, Illinois – Jack Fishbein wrote in the edition for 15th June 1944 that:

‘Or the boasting of the Nazi press last week, that “five million Jews have been exterminated, and there are 500,000 still to be taken care of Hungary.”’ (1)

Now for transparency this is the original article: (2)

This is the article in its original context to assuage the inevitable desperate claims that it is a ‘forgery’ and/or ‘made up’ to ‘make the jews look silly’: (3)

Now the problem with this claim is that there is no reference to the original German publication that made this statement so it could be checked and there is also no way for Fishbein to have known this information was correct. So Fishbein is simply repeating some nonsense that he heard and/or read elsewhere.

In truth there is no reference that I have ever seen - or heard of - to the Germans claiming to have ‘exterminated five million jews’ as a press announcement and/or in any other German periodical of the era. Had such an announcement actually been made then it would have been immediately presented as primary evidence at both the Nuremberg Trials and subsequently by ‘Holocaust’ historians but yet it never has!

It absolutely reeks of war propaganda rather than reality.

Ergo it is just yet another piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ that has been used to libel the German nation!

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References

(1) Jack Fishbein, ‘The Editor Views The News’, The Sentinel, 15th June 1944, p. 5

(2) https://www.islam-radio.net/historia/wsmt4/nazis-forced-jew-to-drink-husbands.htm

(3) https://www.nli.org.il/en/newspapers/cgs/1944/06/15/01/?e=-------en-20--1--img-txIN%7CtxTI--------------1