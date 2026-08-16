Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ comes to us courtesy of the prominent jewish academic and psychologist who is presently squatting in the British Isles at Cambridge University.

Rather like how Phillipe de Rothschild claimed in his autobiography that the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp had ‘gas chambers’ (1) when it had nothing of the kind and the claim that it did was dropped extremely early in the development of the ‘Holocaust’ narrative. Since there was far less evidence than usual – and with ‘Holocaust’ claims that bar is remarkably low - to justify such claim so it was quietly dropped in favour of just show the video images of British army personnel having to push the multitude of corpses found at the camp into mass graves for precisely the same reason that the Germans were trying to dispose of them: to prevent disease spreading even further.

Simon Baron-Cohen – a blood relative of the more famous Sacha Baron-Cohen of ‘Borat’ fame – writes about an ‘example of human evil’ related to the so-called ‘Holocaust’ in his 2011 book ‘The Science of Evil’ as follows:

‘My father also told me about one of his former girlfriends, Ruth Goldblatt, whose mother had survived a concentration camp. He had been introduced to the mother and was shocked to discover that her hands were reversed. Nazi scientists had severed Mrs. Goldblatt’s hands, switched them around, and sewn them on again so that if she put her hands out palms down, her thumbs were on the outside and her little fingers were on the inside. Just one of the many “experiments” they had conducted.’ (2)

Now clearly this is Baron-Cohen repeatedly hearsay third hand since Ruth Goldblatt’s mother told her this tale then Ruth Goldblatt told Hyman Baron-Cohen (Baron-Cohen’s father) then Hyman Baron-Cohen told his son Simon Baron-Cohen. So, it isn’t evidence of anything other than how patently ludicrous ‘Holocaust nonsense’ is uncritically repeatedly as if it were ipso facto true even though that Baron-Cohen must know that this claim is beyond implausible.

Indeed as ‘Holocaust’ revisionists have now turned their attention to things like the ‘Nazi human/medical experiment’ claims; their detailed research – with for example Carlo Mattogno categorically demonstrating that the numerous and famous claims about Dr. Josef Mengele are not only complete fabrications but also directly contradict reems of documentary evidence about Mengele’s activities that ‘Holocaust scholars’ have known about and simply ignored for decades (presumably because they’d complete destroy the ‘Schindler’s List’ style ‘Holocaust’ narrative – (3) has shown what even an ouch of criticality would have suggested: they are complete nonsense.

So, all the ‘Mengele experimented on my eyeballs’ or ‘Mengele pickled my kidney’ claims are simply made-up rubbish likely fabricated as a mix of revenge testimony and/or to portray the jews themselves – many of whom could have been seen as ‘jewish collaborators’ due to their membership in the jewish sonderkommando groups operating in the various German camps (a good example of the ‘Holocaust’ vilification of other jews works as well as how venomous it can be is the post-war treatment of Chaim Rumkowski; the head of the Jewish Council in the Lodz Ghetto) - as victims when they were afraid of being seen as perpetrators.

Despite this Baron-Cohen simply believes the nonsense ‘Holocaust’ claim that Ruth Goldblatt claimed that her mother told her, and which Baron-Cohen’s father told him despite it obviously being an excuse and/or fantasy of some kind to ‘explain’ why bother her hands were backwards.

As the quote – falsely attributed to the jew Carl Sagan (it was in actual fact a common intellectual refrain that has its origin with Benjamin Bayly in 1708) – has it:

‘Extraordinary Claims Require Extraordinary Evidence’

No such evidence has been presented other than Baron-Cohen’s father Hyman ‘told him that Ruth Goldblatt told him that her mother had told her’ that it was true, which is not evidence but rather third hand gossip.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/phillipe-de-rothschild-and-the-gas

(2) Simon Baron-Cohen, 2011, ‘The Science of Evil: On Empathy and the Origins of Cruelty’, 1st Edition, Basic Books: New York, p. 1

(3) Cf. Carlo Mattogno, 2024, ‘An Auschwitz Doctor’s Eyewitness Account: The Tall Tales of Dr. Mengele’s Assistant Analyzed’, 2nd Edition, AMREG: London for a summary see Mattogno’s 2013 article in ‘Inconvenient History’: https://codoh.com/library/document/dr-mengeles-medical-experiments-on-twins-in-the/