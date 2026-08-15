Recently I was made aware of yet another piece of ‘Holocaust Nonsense’ in the form of the claims made by a jewish ‘Holocaust survivor’ named Isaak Egon Ochshorn in official documentation for the ‘World Jewish Congress’ that were used as evidence in the Nuremberg Trial as document PS-2429. (1)

In this document Ochshorn claims to have been an inmate of ‘seven death camps’ – specifically naming Buchenwald, Dachau, Gross-Rosen, Auschwitz (specifically Auschwitz-Birkenau), Warsaw (which was a sub-camp of Majdanek when Ochshorn was there) and then back to Dachau again (specially to two of its sub-camps Kaufering [Ochshorn misspells it ‘Daufering’] and Allach [actually Munich-Allach]). (2)

Given that Ochshorn provides both the dates he was in these camps and his prisoner numbers in each I think it is fair to credit Ochshorn as actually having been in said camps as he is very specific about his time in the German camp system.

However, Ochshorn’s credibility falls apart completely when we bother to read the absolute rubbish he claims occurred in said camps which I am addressing over the course of several articles. (3)

One of Ochshorn’s claims was reported at the time by ‘The Courier-Mail’ in Brisbane, Australia on 19th October 1945 where we read how:

‘New York, Oct. 18 (Special) – Some Jews in Germany were thrown alive into grinding concrete mixers by the Nazis. The resulting of the practice has been made available by the World Jewish Congress to the United States War Crimes Commission. The Congress has taken the eyewitness testimony of a Jew, who, as an unwilling clerk, saw the officials of seven German death camps at work for nearly six years. The clerk, Isaak Egon Echshorn, 44, of Vienna, testified that he witnessed the mass murder of hundreds of thousands of Jews. Many Methods Methods of killing included beating, gassing, shooting, poisoning, torturing, suffocation, exposure, and deliberate starvation. These are some of his experiences: At Osweicim camp he saw six S.S. men seize 386 Jewish children by the hair and hold them up and shoot them.’ (4)

To preempt the usual claims of ‘prove it’ here is the article in its original context in the ‘The Courier-Mail’:

Thus, we can put the usual refrain of ‘oh that’s not a real claim’ to bed and focus on the fact that Ochshorn is claiming here that six SS men executed 386 jewish children at Osweicim (= Auschwitz) by holding them by hair so they could shoot them.

Nor is ‘The Courier-Mail’ taking this out of context or misrepresenting this in any way since Ochshorn clearly states in his official testimony to the ‘World Jewish Congress’ – which remember was officially admitted as evidence at Nuremberg and judged to be ‘true’ by the court – that:

‘I myself saw how Hauptscharfuhrer Moll and five SS men seized 386 Jewish children under 10 years, after they had been brought to Auschwitz in lorries, by the hair lifted them up, and shot them.’ (5)

This is one of those silly propaganda stories that make little to no sense with which the ‘survivor testimony’ in regard to the so-called ‘Holocaust’ is absolutely filled.

Why would Moll – referring to Otto Moll an SS corporal who did indeed work at Auschwitz but as the director of employment services at Auschwitz-Birkenau not as an actual camp guard – need to lead an SS section in executing ‘jewish children under ten’ by pointlessly lifting them by their hair – this is almost physically impossible to do incidentally unless they were all girls with long and quite strong hair – in order to ‘shoot them’.

It makes zero sense from a practical perspective and is pretty much physically impossible to do. Ergo it is almost certainly a fabrication by Ochshorn and never happened. If we add to the fact that the other ‘survivors’ don’t mention any such event – despite several of them testifying against Moll specifically (Moll went to his death at Landsberg prison in 1946 repeatedly protesting that he hadn’t done any of the things alleged against him) – or just make up other weird unsubstantiated sexualized claims of Moll ‘murdering children’ or ‘enjoying shooting women’s breasts’.

The point is if this were real event then we’d have the punishment documentation for it since contrary to the ‘Schindler’s List’ image of the ‘Holocaust’; the Germans produced an awful lot of official forms that had to be filled in and any executions (or any kind of significant physical consequences such as confinement to a prison cell, public punishment etc) had to be authorized in writing by the Central Concentration Camp Administration in Berlin upon submission by the camp commander of a punishment form. (6)

We have none of these forms for any such execution or punishment detail let alone to be led by Moll. In truth it appears that Ochshorn simply made the whole thing up.

Thus, we can see that we have yet another piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’!

H/T to @ j1465067 on X/Twitter who helped me locate Ochshorn’s original testimony.

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References

(1) https://nuremberg.law.harvard.edu/documents/603484

(2) Wiener Library, 1656/3/8/557, p. 1

(3) For the first of these dealing with the claim the Germans threw jews into cement/concrete mixers alive, ground them into the cement/concrete and then used their remains to build special roads at Dachau see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-92

(4) The Courier-Mail (Brisbane, Queensland), 19th October 1945, p. 1

(5) Wiener Library, 1656/3/8/557, p. 5

(6) On this see Carlo Mattogno, 2016, ‘Healthcare in Auschwitz: Medical Care and Special Treatment of Registered Inmates’, 1st Edition, Caste Hill: Uckfield, pp. 28-29