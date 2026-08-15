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RiverHollow's avatar
RiverHollow
12hEdited

You don't understand, Jews are the most honest and trustworthy people in the world and everyone knows Germans are not only cartoonishly evil, but they lie and cheat and steal and are just awful. I lived near a German once and every day he hatched a new dastardly plot against me only to be foiled by my Jewish guardian angel who lived across the street. What a selfless race which has never done anything wrong.

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
9h

"blot out the remembrance of Amalek from under heaven"

God then commands Saul to destroy the Amalekites, by killing man, woman, infant and suckling

David and his men conduct raids against the Amalekites and their Geshurite and Gezirite allies. He kills every man and woman but takes sheep, cattle, donkey, camels, and clothing.

the world needs to urgently, and this time definitively, rid itself of those genocidal supremacist psychopaths...

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