Recently I was made aware of yet another piece of ‘Holocaust Nonsense’ in the form of the claims made by a jewish ‘Holocaust survivor’ named Isaak Egon Ochshorn in official documentation for the ‘World Jewish Congress’ that were used as evidence in the Nuremberg Trial as document PS-2429. (1)

In this document Ochshorn claims to have been an inmate of ‘seven death camps’ – specifically naming Buchenwald, Dachau, Gross-Rosen, Auschwitz (specifically Auschwitz-Birkenau), Warsaw (which was a newly-created sub-camp of Majdanek when Ochshorn was there) and then back to Dachau again (specifically two of its sub-camps Kaufering [Ochshorn misspells it ‘Daufering’] and Allach [actually Munich-Allach]). (2)

Given that Ochshorn provides both the dates he was in these camps and his prisoner numbers in each I think it is fair to credit Ochshorn as actually having been in said camps as he is very specific about his time in the German camp system.

However, Ochshorn’s credibility falls apart completely when we bother to read the absolute rubbish he claims occurred in said camps which will take us several articles to through.

The first of Ochshorn’s claims was reported at the time by ‘The Courier-Mail’ in Brisbane, Australia on 19th October 1945 where we read how:

‘New York, Oct. 18 (Special) – Some Jews in Germany were thrown alive into grinding concrete mixers by the Nazis. The resulting of the practice has been made available by the World Jewish Congress to the United States War Crimes Commission. The Congress has taken the eyewitness testimony of a Jew, who, as an unwilling clerk, saw the officials of seven German death camps at work for nearly six years. The clerk, Isaak Egon Echshorn, 44, of Vienna, testified that he witnessed the mass murder of hundreds of thousands of Jews.’ (3)

To preempt the usual claims of ‘prove it’ here is the article in its original context in the ‘The Courier-Mail’:

Thus, we can put the usual refrain of ‘oh that’s not a real claim’ to bed and focus on the fact that Ochshorn claims that ‘he saw’ the Germans ‘throwing jews alive into cement mixers at Dachau’ and used their remains – blended with the rest of the cement or concrete – to make roads.

Nor is ‘The Courier-Mail’ taking this out of context or misrepresenting this in any way since Ochshorn clearly states in his official testimony to the ‘World Jewish Congress’ – which remember was officially admitted as evidence at Nuremberg and judged to be ‘true’ by the court – that:

‘Dachau The Jews were thrown alive into huge concrete mixers where they were milled into pulp. This material served as street plaster; hence, these streets were commonly called “Judenstrassen” (Jew-roads).’ (4)

Now clearly this did not happen as we have no confirmatory evidence of any such action in the documentary record for Dachau - we know it allegedly occurred in 1940 based on Ochshorn’s own timeline - nor particularly in the ‘survivor testimonies’ either while such claims are not credited by historians of Dachau as they are clearly atrocity propaganda that is simply being made up, enlarged upon and/or repeated as if it was his own ‘lived experience’.

Ochshorn’s claim is probably a variation on the similar – and equally stupid but far more famous – Soviet propaganda story about the ‘Bone Mill of Lemberg’ from 1944 that has been thoroughly documented and debunked by the chemist and revisionist historian Klaus Schwensen. (5)

Thus, we can see that we have yet another piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’!

H/T to @j1465067 on X/Twitter who helped me locate Ochshorn’s original testimony.

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References

(1) https://nuremberg.law.harvard.edu/documents/603484

(2) Wiener Library, 1656/3/8/557, p. 1

(3) The Courier-Mail (Brisbane, Queensland), 19th October 1945, p. 1

(4) Wiener Library, 1656/3/8/557, p. 2

(5) https://codoh.com/library/document/the-bone-mill-of-lemberg/