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Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
Aug 4

Not sure If you ever saw what they presented as a bone crusher machine ....looked just like a concrete mixer but for crushing the skeletal remains of cremated bodies.

Whatever piece of equipment there is they will say it was used for killing or getting rid of the bodies of Jews, who were mainly killed in those fake gas chambers.

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
Aug 4

I literally LOL'd at the title.

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