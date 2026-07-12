Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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110th's avatar
110th
Jul 12Edited

Someone read "My Side Of The Mountain".

I bet most folks hearing this story believes it? After all a book was written?

https://pdfcorner.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/My-Side-of-the-Mountain.pdf

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