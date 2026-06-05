Another piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ that also happens to have been known to be created by the British Political Warfare Executive is the claim made by the official Soviet news bureau TASS in February 1942 that the Germans were in fact gassing their own wounded soldiers in the Wehrmacht’s field ambulances.

To wit:

‘General Information No. 2 (Part 2). February 16th, 1942. A TASS report from Geneva, dated February 13th (published in the Moscow papers for February 14), says that a Swede, who arrived in Geneva from Berlin late in January, related that there is much talk in Berlin about the fact that severely wounded German soldiers are being killed by gas in special gas chambers, which are provided in almost every German field-ambulance. German doctors and officers, friends of the Swede, have confirmed this fact.’ (1)

This is a classic case of black propaganda unintentionally laying the foundation for – and then creating – later ‘history’ since clearly this simply isn’t true and the fact that we know it was originally a ‘sib’ – a fake news item – planted by PWE (2) shows how rumour and myth often subsequently become accepted ‘historical fact’.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) Quoted in Carlo Mattogno, 2021, ‘The Making of the Auschwitz Myth: Auschwitz in British Intercepts, Polish Underground Reports and Postwar Testimonies (1941-1947)’, 2nd Edition, Castle Hill: Uckfield, pp. 18-19

(2) Ibid., pp. 17-19