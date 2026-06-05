Karl’s Substack

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saoirse's avatar
saoirse
2d

All who make homicidal gas chamber claims are actually gasbags!

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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
5d

It never end with these natural born liars! “ The father of lies “ John 8:44 KJV - You are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father you will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

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