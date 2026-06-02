We’ve yet another piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ to highlight, which this time takes the form of an intelligence report from the British Consulate in Switzerland in September 1941 to the British Foreign Office which was then preserved in their archives.

It relates the tale – from a reputable Swiss informant - of how the Germans were – rather oddly – supposedly gassing their own wounded soldiers in trains in tunnels - and in hospitals generally speaking - on the Eastern Front rather than… well… treating them.

To wit:

‘Basle, 18.IX.41. A reliable Swiss, who has already furnished useful information, obtained the following from a German railway guard whom he contacted personally: Guards and superintendents of trains containing wounded soldiers from the eastern front are ordered at certain places to put on their gasmasks. The trains then enter a tunnel where they remain for upwards of half an hour. On leaving the tunnel all of the wounded soldiers are dead. Severely wounded soldiers are disposed of in the same manner in so-called emergency hospitals, of which it is stated there are many. The guard who furnished this information is stated to have been on duty on one of the trains in which wounded soldiers were ‘gassed’. He was sworn to secrecy under penalty of death, but stated he could no longer withhold his secret from the outer world, by reason of con-science and wanted the German people to learn the fate of their wounded soldiers.’ (1)

The irony is we know – as Mattogno observes – from the archives of the British Political Warfare Executive (PWE) that this was originally what was called a ‘sib’, which was essentially a fake news item planted by PWE as anti-German black propaganda. (2) Sibs routinely made their way back to British intelligence via reports to consuls – such as this one – and were monitored by PWE as a way to calculate how convincing/effective a sib had been, which has been convincingly argued by Peter Rushton to be the real origin of the myth of the gas chambers in the Second World War. (3)

So, while we know this was a piece of British black propaganda and not a real German practice; the fact that it came back to British Foreign Office as ‘something that really happened’ from a ‘trusted source’ tells you both how effective British anti-German black propaganda really was (4) and how easy it would have been for British anti-German black propaganda to fabricate/cause the fabrication of a major event such as the ‘Holocaust’.

The difference between other wartime propaganda and rumours is simply that these didn’t have the force of the Nuremberg Trials behind them and after being quietly dropped: they simply faded into obscurity. While the ‘Holocaust’ as well as other associates lies – like how Germany was responsible for starting the war – kept on because they became the historical cornerstone of the new world order that was created after the German surrender in 1945.

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References

(1) Quoted in Carlo Mattogno, 2021, ‘The Making of the Auschwitz Myth: Auschwitz in British Intercepts, Polish Underground Reports and Postwar Testimonies (1941-1947)’, 2nd Edition, Castle Hill: Uckfield, p. 18

(2) Ibid., pp. 17-18

(3) On this see Peter Rushton, 2017, ‘Britain’s Rumor Factory: Origins of the Gas Chamber Story’, Inconvenient History, Vol. 9, No. 2

(4) As I have pointed out elsewhere several prominent examples of this continue to be promoted as genuine by both individuals and mainstream media organizations to this day. For example: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-fake-1940-exterminate-the-british and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-jewish-origin-of-franklin-delano