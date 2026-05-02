Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ was provided by Fashbird and is a claim made by Soviet propagandists that was reported on 7th October 1942 by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency’s ‘Daily News Bulletin’ as follows:

‘A Red Army soldier now fighting on the Stalingrad front today gave an account of a horrible massacre of Jewish children which took place last July in Pogrobistohi, in the Nazi-controlled Kiev district, from where he escaped last month. In a story in the Soviet press, the soldier, twenty-six-year-old Abraham Fivusowitsch, stated that one rainy day last July 600 Jewish families from the towns of Lipowitz, Kasotin and Slodira were driven to Pogrobistohi. There the men were ordered to the Rozhovoutsky Forest where they healed logs for four days. On the fifth day they were assembled and instructed by an Italian officer to clean the athletic stadium in Pogrobistohi “otherwise they would be hung from the logs they hauled into town.” By July 27 the stadium was cleared. That evening all the Jews – men, women and children, well or ill – were ordered to be at the stadium. The men were placed in one section and the women in another. The women, of whom there were about 500, were instructed to hold their children to their arms. “A few minutes after we had all assembled, a group of German soldiers, dressed in athletic uniforms, entered the stadium,” Fivusowitsch relates. “The Germans snatched the infants from their mothers’ arms and used them for balls, bouncing and kicking them around the arena. In a short time, the ground was drenched with blood, and the stadium was filled with the anguished cries of the women whose children were being murdered before their eyes. I succeeded in escaping that same night and reached the Red Army lines in August. I learned, however, that many of the Jews who had been forced to witness the massacre became insane while others died of fight.”’ (1)

Now the fact that this is obvious nonsense and classic Soviet atrocity propaganda (2) that claims in effect that the Germans and Italians – who are often unjustly forgotten as having contributed a large number of soldiers to the Eastern Front during the Second World War and who often fought extremely bravely – got a large number of jews together from the area around Pogrobistohi – I believe this refers to the small Ukrainian city of Pohrebyshche near Vinnytsia given ‘Lipowitz’ is probably Lypovets, ‘Kasotin’ is probably Kozyatyn and ‘Slodira’ is probably either Solohubivka or Yakymivka – and made them haul logs for four days then brought them to Pogrobistohi; where upon the Germans and Italians proceeded to snatch infants from the arms of jewesses – the implication is hundreds of infants – and then rather oddly play football with them.

Even though of course you can’t actually kick infants of any kind around a field ‘like a football’ – rather like how you couldn’t actually use jewish infants as ersatz clay pigeons for shooting practice (which is another similar Soviet atrocity claim that made it to the Nuremberg Trials) – (3) and as such means that the whole ‘atrocity’ is likely almost entirely made up by – as we are told by the JTA report – an explicitly jewish Red Army propagandist.

It does however demonstrate – much like the ‘Giant Electric Chair of Treblinka’ – (4) where most of what has become the ‘Holocaust’ began: as Allied (usually Polish) and Soviet atrocity propaganda.

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References

(1) JTA Daily News Bulletin, 7th October 1942, p. 2; you can read this for yourself here: http://pdfs.jta.org/1942/1942-10-07_231.pdf

(2) ‘Endless atrocity propaganda against the Germans and German allies was also intended, from the very outset, to deprive all Red Army soldiers of their taste for capture by the “fascists.”’ (Joachim Hoffmann, 2001, ‘Stalin’s War of Extermination 1941-1945: Planning, Realization and Documentation’, 1st Edition, Theses & Dissertations: Chicago, p. 103)

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-12

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-43