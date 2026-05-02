Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
1d

And they have been milking it ever since these Zionist Khasars

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saoirse's avatar
saoirse
18h

Typical Jewish projection of their criminal atrocities onto their enemies. You can be assured that somewhere, sometime, crimes very similar to these actually happened and they were the culprits!

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