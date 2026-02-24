Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ is the claim made by the Soviet Union that the Germans murder ‘Soviet citizens’ – who may or may not have been jewish – at the Syrets Concentration Camp (known to the Germans as ‘Kiev – West Concentration Camp’) outside of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

We read in the record of the Nuremberg Trials as follows:

‘”In the territories of the Lithuanian S.S.R., the Hitlerites exterminated in great numbers not only the local population but also people who were driven here from the Orlov, Smolensk, Vitebsk, and Leningrad regions. From the summer of 1943 to June 1944, 200,000 people passed through the camp for the evacuated population near the town of Alitous.” You will see this camp in the movie document which will be presented today. I omit the next part of the quotation and I read two paragraphs further down: “Due to the filthy living conditions, the unbelievable crowding, lack of water, starvation, disease, and mass shootings, about 60,000 Soviet citizens perished during 14 months in this camp.” I omit the two next pages of the text and I quote from Page 288 of the report. It is mentioned here that for the families of Red Army soldiers special concentration camps were set up in the territories of the Lithuanian S.S.R. The following order was posted in this camp: “For expressing displeasure with German authorities and for violation of the camp regime the Soviet people shall be shot without trial, jailed, or sent on forced labor for life to Germany.” I omit one paragraph and continue: “A German woman in command of four such camps, Elisabeth Zeeling, frequently announced to the inmates, ‘You are my slaves; I shall punish you in any way I want.”’ I refer further to the report of the State Extraordinary Commission relative to the crimes in the city of Kiev. This report describes murders in the camps which will be also shown in the films today. I quote only one quotation from this report, which shows the methods of extermination of people in the Syretzk Camp. I quote Page 289 Paragraph 3, of the Russian text: “Radomsky and Rieder used all kinds of devices for the extermination of Soviet citizens. For instance, they invented the following method of murder: Several Soviet prisoners would be forced to climb a tree and others had to saw it down. The prisoners would fall together with the tree and be killed.”’ (1)

So basically, according to the Soviet Union: the Germans had Soviet prisoners (again presumably both jewish and non-jewish) climb trees and then had other prisoners ‘saw the trunk’ so the tree fell down as a ‘method of murder’.

I don’t think I need to even address how absolutely ridiculous such a claim is and how it is obviously not even remotely likely to be true, but never-the-less it is important to document just how absolutely ridiculous the ‘evidence’ against the Germans was at Nuremberg which in turn is the almost entire basis for the ‘Holocaust’ legend.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) Proceedings of the Trial of the Major War Criminals Before the International Military Tribunal, Vol. 7, p. 581