Recently my friend and fellow researcher who goes by the handle ‘The Black Rabbit of Inle’ pointed me to another piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ in the form of the ‘Holocaust Survivor’ testimony of one William ‘Bill’ Lowenberg that was recorded as oral history on 3rd April 2003 in San Francisco, California.

In it we read the following bizarre claim:

‘Someone was interviewing you and they asked, “What was your will for staying alive?” You responded that you “kept clean.” What was your reason? Good question. I happen to believe very strongly in hygiene which I learned from my mother. She was very clean, I mean “household-wise” scrubbing all of the time and washing all of the time. When I got to Auschwitz somebody said to me, the same friend, he said, “Don’t drink the water, the water has typhoid in it.” So, what do you do? So he said, “Pick up a pebble,” there was a pebble in the street, a little stone pebble. I picked up that pebble, I wiped it and I put it in my mouth. I had it all the way through the camps and that created enough saliva that I didn’t get dehydrated. But we never drank the water there was an enormous amount of typhoid. The other thing, which was very prevalent, that’s why a lot of people died, too, because of the type of food we got and the water we drank, diarrhea was a big killer. Did you keep the pebble? No, I lost it. When the war was over, we were liberated, I wanted to get rid of everything that reminded me of it. No. I wish I had. I thought about it. I wished I kept that pebble. It was a little stone and it worked. Others did too, I wasn’t the only one. But not everybody did, apparently.’ (1)

Now the idea that Lowenberg survived for three years (1942 to 1945) not drinking any water ‘because it had typhoid in it’ – quite a rational and real concern given the problem that the German concentration camp and ghetto systems had with infectious diseases such as scarlet fever and typhus – so he put ‘a little stone pebble’ in his mouth that ‘created enough saliva that I didn’t get dehydrated’ and he ‘never drank the water’ at the camps he was in (Auschwitz and Kaufering; which was a sub-camp at Dachau) and where he worked hard physical and sweaty work ‘on the road gangs, fixing streets’ (at Auschwitz) and ‘building V2 rockets’ (at Kaufering) (2) is patently absurd.

Of course Lowenberg must have ‘drunk the water’ provided by the Germans – the Germans in fact provided prisoners with circa a litre of ersatz coffee every day for example which apparently many of jewish prisoners (according to Lowenberg anyway) were not drinking preferring to suck on ‘little pebbles’ and drink their own saliva instead and the Germans somehow didn’t notice – but the fact that this was recited as if it were fact when it is clearly biologically impossible (even without Lowenberg conducting hard physical sweaty work for three years) gives us a broad indication of just how full of absolute nonsense orthodox ‘Holocaust’ history is.

References

(1) http://web.archive.org/web/20180903050853/http://www.tellingstories.org/holocaust/wlowenberg

(2) Idem.