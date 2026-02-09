Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ is taken from the 1967 ‘Holocaust’ memoir by Israeli ‘Holocaust Survivor’ Halina Birenbaum where she ‘recalls’ that the following occurred to her at Majdanek concentration camp in Poland – traditionally claimed as a mixed work/extermination camp with a large number of ‘murdered jews’ just like Auschwitz but which has been revised by orthodox ‘Holocaust’ historians down to being a work camp with minimal deaths from disease, exhaustion and natural causes in recent years – writing that:

‘After that I got up. I went into the gas chamber where I was held then, an eternity ago, for a whole night and from where I went out in the next morning because by chance they had run out of gas.’ (1)

This is obviously pretty ludicrous especially because Majdanek is traditionally ascribed two gassing methods by orthodox ‘Holocaust’ historians based on ‘survivor’ accounts: Zyklon B gas chambers and carbon monoxide ‘gassing trucks’ – (2) the only known ‘gassing trucks’ we have in the historical record were actually created by a senior jewish NKVD officer named Isai Berg and used to murder an unknown number of Soviet dissidents in and around Moscow from 1937 to 1938 – (3) so had the Germans ‘run out’ of Zyklon B (presumably given Birenbaum’s statement that it was a ‘gas chamber’ not a ‘gassing truck’) they would have simply thrown her and the other jews ‘to be gassed’ in the ‘gassing truck’ instead rather than allowed them back into the camp’s regular population as they had – after all – just tipped their hand about what they ‘wanted to do to them’ and thus the jews concerned had no reason to be remotely cooperative going forward.

The story itself makes even less sense than normal because Majdanek was again rather unusual in that it does have ‘gas chambers’ but those ‘gas chambers’ are contended – even by orthodox ‘Holocaust’ historians to have had a mixed purpose in that they were sometimes used for ‘murdering jews’ and other times for disinfecting prisoner’s clothing the ‘SS’ underwear’ (also with Zyklon B). (4)

Further one of the so-called ‘gas chambers’ at Majdanek is literally… well… a shower room with a lot of windows as these photos from the Majdanek Memorial Museum show: (5)

And with the bathing/wash tubs included (bottom left):

It is unclear which ‘gas chamber’ at Majdanek Birenbaum means but the other likely possibility are the ‘mixed use’ ones that are also severely hampered as ‘gas chamber’ by the fact that they only have one small door at either end to them (one from inside the shower and distinction/bathhouse building and one from the outside) – the small window seems to be a post-war addition since as pro-Holocaust writer Jean-Claude Pressac observed in the 1990s a ‘gas chamber’ with windows is simply ludicrous – (6) which only make sense if they were ‘gassing clothes’ not ‘gassing people’.

Since a small door to the outside is fine for removing clothes that have been disinfected – the fresh air and open space help to make it less dangerous – which can be easily packed into wheelbarrows/carts for onward transport without much difficulty but removing dead bodies using the same exit would be obviously difficult in the extreme especially as rigor mortis set in.

This is what the other ‘gas chambers’ of Majdanek look so you can understand what I am getting at: (7)

So put another way: Birenbaum cannot be telling the truth about her experiences – how does she know the Germans ‘ran out of gas’ for example – and if she was held in a room overnight as she claims then it would likely be the shower room that has been claimed as ‘gas chamber’ but which clearly is not one.

So, this is yet again another piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) Halina Birenbaum, 2015, ‘Hope is the Last to Die: A Coming of Age under Nazi Terror’, 2nd Edition, Routledge: New York, p. 208

(2) https://www.majdanek.eu/en/pow/gas_chambers_at_majdanek/57

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/stalins-willing-executioners-the

(4) https://www.majdanek.eu/en/pow/gas_chambers_at_majdanek/57

(5) Taken from Ibid.

(6) Ibid.

(7) Taken from Ibid.