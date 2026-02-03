In a remarkable piece of footage from the University of Southern California’s Shoah Foundation’s ‘Visual History Archive’ which includes ‘Holocaust Survivor’ oral history testimonies on video; my friend Fashbird has dug up an instance of an as yet unnamed ‘Holocaust Survivor’ of Auschwitz and Mauthausen claiming that the Germans were turning jewish corpses ‘into propane gas in large tanks’ at Auschwitz in order to ‘power German vehicles’.

I have transcribed this testimony as follows:

‘Going back to Birkenau, there were enormous tanks in Birkenau way on the side and not far from the open pyre and there was a lake of ashes and that’s where they dumped all their ash from the crematorium, which is not full and solid. When I was there [intelligible] those ashes are my mother’s grave. When I went there, I said courage at the crematorium, courage at the gas chambers and then at the ashes that’s where it was dumped. That’s… that’s... where my mother is, my grandfather is. There were these large vats that looked like oil tanks that you have seen now in these oil tank in places where they keep fuel or whatever. I know now that these vats were bodies. They were fermenting them. They were trying to make use of the jews… or the prisoners… their death. Trying to convert it to gas. Like propane let’s say or whatever it is; I don’t know the chemical name. So, they could fuel their tanks and their trucks. So, there were “scientists” working on it; trying to make use of all these bodies that were burning.’ (1)

Now obviously this is complete gibberish and classic ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ given that the ‘Holocaust Survivor’ concerned clearly states that he ‘knows now’ – as in he didn’t know at the time but has been told later (i.e., after the war) – that the ‘large tanks’ next to the crematoria in Auschwitz Birkenau were full of rotting jewish corpses that were essentially being used to produce gas to power German vehicles.

The ‘Holocaust Survivor’ states that this was propane but also that he is not sure and clearly means methane and/or wood gas which is produced from biomass using such processes and was used by the Germans as an alternative fuel source for vehicles.

However, what the ‘Holocaust Survivor’ here is actually talking about is not actually ‘large tanks filled with rotten jewish bodies’ but rather the Auschwitz sewage treatment facility that was next to crematorium 2 in Auschwitz Birkenau: (2)

For the record this a modern photo of one part of Auschwitz Birkenau’s sewage treatment facility: (3)

And another one (you can see the building in the above photo between first and second large brick tanks): (4)

We can thus see how this ‘Holocaust Survivor’ found the claim to both be believable and also mistook sewage/water treatment tanks for ‘large gas tanks’ because they do sort of look like old gasometer tanks: (5)

Thus, we can see how a ‘Holocaust’ myth is born.

