Don Curton
6h

I've often wondered about the fuel situation. Any reliable WWII commentary discusses the Soviets seizing the oil fields and the Germans unable to properly supply their tanks, trucks and planes with fuel to continue fighting. It was actually a big part of the Allied strategy. And yet, in the middle of a losing war, without adequate fuel, they still had enough to run crematoriums 24/7. Hmmm. Makes you think something ain't totally kosher with that story.

saoirse
7h

"However, what the ‘Holocaust Survivor’ here is actually talking about is not actually ‘large tanks filled with rotten jewish bodies’ but rather the Auschwitz sewage treatment facility"

Isn't this redundant?

