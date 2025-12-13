One of the most bizarre of all the bits of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Stories’ is the claim that the Germans forced a quadriplegic jewish dwarf – or ‘little person’ if you prefer – named Mr. Levy to have sexual intercourse with a Romani (i.e., gypsy) woman and that the day after Mr. Levy was forced to have this sexual intercourse; he expired.

I haven’t been able to find the name of the documentary where this is claimed but I do know from the watermark that it was from the BBC and further that the ‘Holocaust Survivor’ who claimed this happened – and he saw it – is speaking in modern Hebrew so is almost certainly an Israeli.

We listen to him claim that:

‘Another time, I don’t know why but we also had dwarves. One of them, Mr. Levy was a quadriplegic; his arms and legs didn’t function properly, and they brought this Roma woman. She was forced to lay down on the floor, they put the dwarf on top of her and forced them to have sex. They made us all watch. We were not allowed to move our heads. If we’d looked away, they’d shoot us. Mr. Levy died the next day. Maybe he was ill, or maybe this killed him.’ (1)

This suggests that the camp this allegedly occurred at was probably Auschwitz, which did have a family of famous jewish dwarves in it from Hungarg named the Orvitz family who were allegedly – and probably in truth were given Mengele’s long-time scientific interest in genetics and human inheritance (it was after all what his PhD was in) – favourites of Dr. Mengele who arranged for them to have special accommodation and extra food. (2)

In all honesty I don’t feel there is really a need to spend time addressing all the points claimed by said ‘Holocaust Survivor’ since clearly whatever he is referring to is either completely fabricated or at the very last an extremely distorted version of whatever happened – maybe said jewish quadriplegic dwarf visited one of the brothel of Auschwitz (aka the amusingly named ‘Puffkommando’) and had his sexual intercourse facilitated by others in the same way that disabled men can have facilitated sexual intercourse today in brothels in places like Amsterdam.

Never-the-less this is another good example of the sheer lunacy of many if not most ‘Holocaust Survivor’ claims.

