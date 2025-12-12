I wasn’t quite sure whether to classify the ‘Holocaust’ claims of Klara Schongut (aka Klara Markus) as a ‘Fake Holocaust Survivor’ or ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’, because they are in essence both. However, because Markus’ central claim in her narrative – that the Germans ‘ran out of gas’ at Auschwitz which is how she survived the ‘gas chambers’ – is far more or ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ than ‘Fake Holocaust Survivor’.

I have classified her that way.

In a 2014 article on her the ‘Daily Mail’ explains as follows:

‘A Jewish woman who escaped the gas chambers of Auschwitz is preparing to celebrate her 101st birthday Klara Markus, 100, from Sighetu Marmaţiei, in Maramureş in northern Romania, survived three Holocaust concentration camps before the Second World War was over. Mrs Markus, who had been imprisoned in Dachau and Ravensbruck before being sent to Auschwitz, survived the Nazi German camp in occupied Poland because the Nazis ran out of gas. Mrs Markus was born Klara Schongut, on New Years Eve 1913, in Carei, Satu Mare County. In August 1942, she was deported to a Jewish ghetto in Budapest, Hungary where she started work in an umbrella factory. ‘My mother and older sisters were taken directly to Auschwitz. I never saw them again,’ Klara Markus told a Romanian newspaper in 2010.’ (1)

So far so good because Maramures was originally part of Romania and then annexed by Hungary in a German-brokered deal with Romania in August 1940 to resolve territorial grievances caused by the Treaty of Versailles in 1919 and which were a significant sore subject for Hungary with Romania being compensated with Transnistria from Ukraine after Operation Barbarossa began in June 1941.

Markus being moved to work in an umbrella factory in Budapest in August 1942 also jives with the history given that it was Hungarian policy to use jews as forced labour and which I have discussed in another context previously. (2)

So far so good but then Markus’ claimed narrative starts to get… well… weird.

We next hear about how:

‘When I asked about them, SS members replied shortly: “Maybe, you should search for them in the smoke or ashes!” and they laughed.’ (3)

We can quickly see that Markus here has quickly strayed into atrocity propaganda in that it is extremely unlikely she’d remember such commentary and no context for who ‘the SS members’ were and whether they were SS personnel stationed in Hungary – as implied by the context – or personnel at one of the concentration/labour camps that Markus was transited through/moved to.

It isn’t impossible that SS men – or people Markus mis-remembered or mis-represented as SS men – could have said something like that, but it stretches credibility to breaking point that Markus would remember a convenient little detail like that with which she could lard her ‘Holocaust’ narrative with after the war.

Continuing on with Markus’ story things only get more bizarre:

‘The mother-of-two remained in Budapest for another two years, before the Nazis ordered the remaining Jews in the city to march toward the concentration camps. After a month-long march, Mrs Markus arrived at Dachau on October 20, 1944, and one week later she was sent to the notorious women’s’ camp in Ravensbruck, before being transported to Auschwitz. ‘I passed through all the camps on the German territory. The conditions were the same all over the places. ‘I was falling asleep with tears in my eyes, missing my mother, my sisters. I got accustomed with the hunger, but not with the pain in my soul. ‘Everyday we were humiliated, tortured, I was surrounded by death and lot of dirt, especially the one from our perpetrators’ souls,’ she said in the 2010 interview.’ (4)

The interesting thing here is the timeline provided by Markus in that she claims that she arrived at Dachau on 20th October and then a week later – say the 27th/28th October – was deported to the Ravensbruck camp then she is further sent on in an unspecified timeline to Auschwitz.

If we look at the map where I have circled where the camps that Markus mentions are – she is allegedly moved left from Dachau outside of Munich to Ravensbruck north of Berlin to Auschwitz just south of Katowice in Poland – we can see that likely the transfer from Ravensbruck to Auschwitz would have taken at least a week as it is a similar transfer geographically as her move from Dachau to Ravensbruck:

This puts Markus’ alleged arrival in Auschwitz in early to mid-November 1944 which is just after the alleged ‘homicidal gassings’ at the camp ceased completely on 30th October 1944 according to the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative. (5) So a weird sort of way her claimed timeline actually makes some sort of sense even while obviously being invented at the same time:

‘Shortly before the evacuation and subsequent liberation of Auschwitz in January 1945, Mrs Markus, then 30 years old and weighing around 70lbs (32kg), was sent to the gas chambers. ‘But when they put us inside and went to turn the gas on, they found they had run out. ‘One of the guards joked that it was our lucky day because they had already killed so many they didn’t have any gas left for us.’ ‘God was watching over me that day.’ Mrs Markus says her narrow escape made her realise that she had nothing to lose and she managed to escape Auschwitz.’ (6)

Now we know Markus is making this narrative up because as we’ve already seen the Germans stopped gassings at Auschwitz at least two months earlier (30th October/early November 1944) and had demolished the ‘gas chambers’ (c. 25th November 1944) and were demolishing the camps in general (7) when Markus claims she was put in a ‘gas chamber’ in January 1945.

Clearly this cannot be true because if it had been the case then that’d put Markus wandering around in the ruins of a blown up ‘gas chamber’ wondering why she hadn’t been gassed in January 1945 and this quite clearly didn’t happen, which then throws out her whole ‘remembered conversations between SS guards’ and the ‘Nazis run out of gas’ nonsense.

The truth is then while I can just about believe Markus was deported to Auschwitz – I struggle with this given the Germans were evacuating prisoners (both jewish and non-jewish) out of Auschwitz in October/November 1944 to camps like Ravensbruck and Dachau – from Ravensbruck; her whole the ‘Germans ran out of gas’ narrative is completely and utterly false even if she accidentally got a bit of her timeline right in that she allegedly arrived at Auschwitz just after the ‘mass gassings’ are believed by mainstream promoters of the ‘Holocaust’ theory to have stopped but then ruins what could be a viable ‘Holocaust Survivor’ narrative by claiming she was subjected to a gassing in a ‘gas chamber’ that had actually been blown up circa a month and a half before!

Need I say any more?

