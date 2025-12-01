I have already discussed the claim by the Polish ‘Auschwitz survivor’ Regina Bialek that the Germans were dumping jews directly into the gas chambers of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz II) and pointed out that it is quite frankly ludicrous. (1)

In that article I also pointed out that Bialek’s story had a secondary element that needed to be brought out independently, which was that she claims that she actually survived being gassed at Auschwitz and that the ‘Angel of Death’ (Josef Mengele) himself rescued her from the gas chamber mid-gassing.

We read how:

‘On 25th December 1943, I was sick with typhus and was picked out at a selection made by doctors Mengele and Tauber along with about 350 other women. I was made to undress and taken by lorry to a gas chamber. There were seven gas chambers at Auschwitz. This particular one was underground, and the lorry was able to run down the slope and straight into the chamber. Here we were tipped unceremoniously on the floor. The room was about 12 yards square and small lights on the wall dimly illuminated it. When the room was full a hissing sound was heard coming from the centre point on the floor and gas came into the room. After what seemed about ten minutes some of the victims began to bite their hands and foam at the mouth, and blood issued from their ears, eyes and mouth, and their faces went blue. I suffered from all these symptoms, together with a tight feeling at the throat. I was half conscious when my number was called out by Dr. Mengele, and I was led from the chamber. I attribute my escape to the fact that the daughter of a friend of mine who was an Aryan and a doctor at Auschwitz had seen me being transported to the chamber and had told her mother, who immediately appealed to Dr. Mengele. Apparently, he realized that as a political prisoner I was of more value alive than dead, and I was released.’ (2)

Aside from the whole ‘trucks dumping live jews directly into the gas chambers’ nonsense that I have previously covered; (3) the idea that Mengele stopped a gassing midway through the process – which incidentally you cannot do other than by venting the entire gas chamber through whatever emergency vents exist (none of which are known in the ‘gas chambers’ of Auschwitz incidentally) – and wandered into the gas chamber – apparently without a gas mask or any kind of protective gear – mid-gassing while it was packed with non-jews (as well as presumably also jews) who were ‘biting their hands and foaming at the mouth, and blood issuing from their ears, eyes and mouth, and their faces were turning blue’.

And the reason Mengele allegedly was wandering in this gas chamber mid-gassing?

Bialek was a political prisoner ‘of value’ – her ‘value’ is never explained – that Mengele had ‘mistakenly sent to the gas chamber’ so he wandered into it and dragged her back out without a gas mask or any form of other protection from the hydrogen cyanide gas in their air.

Do you believe Bialek?

I don’t!

References

(1) Please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-64

(2) Raymond Phillips, 1949, ‘Trial of Josef Kramer and Forty-Four Others (The Belsen Trial)’, 1st Edition, William Hodge: London, p. 657

