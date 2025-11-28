Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ comes to us courtesy of @fashbird8184 on X who pointed me in the direction of this snippet from the Nuremberg Trials specifically dealing with claims about how at Dachau – which was the original German concentration camp and contrary to what the Dachau Museum occasionally like to claim never had a ‘gas chamber’ experimental or otherwise – the Germans were engaging in the localised production of clothing, saddles and ladies hand bags from the skin of the prisoners – including but not limited to jews - being held there.

Indeed, we are even told that prisoners were being murdered specifically for this purpose by the SS camp authorities.

We read how:

‘”It was common practice to remove the skin from dead prisoners. I was commanded to do this on many occasions. Dr. Rascher and Dr. Wolter in particular asked for ‘this human skin from human backs and chests. It was chemically treated and placed in the sun to dry. After that it was cut into various sizes for use as saddles, riding breeches, gloves, house slippers, and ladies’ handbags. Tattooed skin was especially valued by SS men. Russians, Poles, and other inmates were used in this way, but it was forbidden to cut out the skin of a German. This skin had to be from healthy prisoners and free from defects. Sometimes we did not have enough bodies with good skin and Rascher would say, ‘All right, you will get the bodies.’ The next day we would receive 20 or 30 bodies of young people. They would have been shot in the neck or struck on the head so that the skin would be uninjured. Also, we frequently got requests for the skulls or skeletons of prisoners. In those cases, we boiled the skull or the body. Then the soft parts were removed, and the bones were bleached and dried and reassembled. In the case of skulls, it was important to have a good set of teeth. When we got an order for skulls from Oranienburg the SS men would say, ‘We will try to get you some with good teeth.’ So, it was dangerous to have good skin or good teeth.’ (1)

Now there’s not a lot to say concerning this really since it is so plainly ridiculous – remember none of these human skin clothing items, saddles and/or ladies’ handbags have ever been photographed let alone produced – that I can let it go without much comment other than to note that right the end of this passage; you see some of the better known testimony about SS doctor Sigmund Rascher ‘murdering inmates for their skulls’.

The thing to note here is that the ‘murdering inmates for their skulls’ testimony which is still taken seriously by some ‘Holocaust scholars’ is right next to the claims that Rascher also participated in creating ‘human skin clothing items, saddles and/or ladies’ handbags’, which these same ‘Holocaust scholars’ reject.

Why do they reject these claims?

Because they are patently and obviously ridiculous and there is no independent evidence to support any of this nonsense actually happened, but they accept others – such as Rascher ‘murdering inmates for their skulls’ – because they are more plausible, but yet they come from exactly the same primary source.

Put another way said ‘Holocaust scholars’ are engaging in classic cherry-picking to try and make their ‘argument’ work.

And that ladies and gentlemen is why ‘Holocaust Nonsense’ does indeed debunk the ‘Holocaust’. (2)

References

(1) Proceedings of the International Military Tribunal, Vol. 5, pp. 170-171

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/why-does-holocaust-nonsense-debunk